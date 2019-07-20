Quantcast
Black GOP strategist called on the carpet by Joy Reid for trying to sidestep Trump’s racist rally as ’empowering’ voters

Published

3 hours ago

on

An “AM Joy” panel on MSNBC descended into talking over each other as host Joy Reid confronted a black GOP consultant over Donald Trump’s racist rally in North Carolina.

Presenting the conservative point of view, Republican strategist Lenny McAllister was asked point-blank by the host, “Lenny, hold on a second, because you as a man of color yourself — do you feel comfortable in a party that does rallies like that?”

McAllister pushed back saying he had walked away from just those type of events, before admitting, “To the greater point. They’re using racism as an avenue through which people feel empowered, they lend you the loyalty, they give you the vote. What Republicans need to do is continue to empower people, but not by using racism and not by using phobia.”

The Republican snapped back at host Reid when the subject of school choice coming up, telling her “Hold on, hold on, you asked me the question, let me answer that.”

Later in the segment, McCallister sat quietly as columnist Leonard Pitts dismissed his contention that Trump and Republicans are attempting to empower white people, saying they “never lost power.”

“I don’t know when white Americans became disempowered, so that’s an interesting phraseology,” Pitts lectured. “This is not about empowering white Americans, this is about appealing to white American fears.”

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Here’s how Trump hopes to recreate his 2016 presidential win — and how Democrats can send him packing

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 20, 2019

By

Writing for CNN on Saturday, election forecaster Harry Enten explained how President Donald Trump's recent, racist behavior lies in his desire to recreate the same electoral conditions that gave him a victory in 2016 in the presidential election next year.

"The Trump strategy is pretty simple: 1. Drive up the unfavorable ratings of his Democratic rival as he did in 2016 in order to compensate for his own low ratings. 2. Bank on an electoral college/popular vote split as he did in 2016. 3. Use a campaign of racial resentment to drive up turnout even more among groups favorable toward the President," wrote Enten. As he noted, Democrats have excellent odds to flip back Michigan and Pennsylvania, but they will have to work harder to win back any of the other states Trump flipped from the 2012 Obama camp — in particular Wisconsin, which was the closest state after those two.

American, Italian and Russian blast off for ISS

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 20, 2019

By

US, Italian and Russian astronauts blasted into space Saturday, headed for the International Space Station, in a launch coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, NASA's Andrew Morgan and Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency set off on a six-hour journey to the orbiting science lab from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 1628 GMT.

A NASA TV commentator hailed a "textbook launch" minutes after blastoff in "sweltering" weather in Baikonur, where daytime temperatures reached 43 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Conservative suggests Trump’s racist rhetoric will incite worse than ‘send her back’ chants: ‘One shudders to wonder’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 20, 2019

By

In a column for the Washington Post, conservative Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Kathleen Parker said the refusal by Republican lawmakers and the evangelical community to condemn Donald Trump's racist rhetoric is paving the way for something far worse than mere "send her back" chants.

Under a headline that bluntly states, "Those who don’t condemn Trump’s racism are complicit in his bigotry," Parker gets right to her opinion of the president, writing, "Going out on a limb here: President Trump is a racist. And a sexist. And a xenophobic nationalist. Among other things. Not to name call or anything."

