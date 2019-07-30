Black Michigan voter perfectly nails Trump for his racism during CNN panel: The worst since George Wallace

During a CNN voter panel discussion on the Democrat’s prospects of beating Donald Trump in the 2020 election, one voter perfectly encapsulated what the president is by saying it was apparent from the day he announced he was running he was a full-blown racist.

Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, a Michigan Democrat (identified by CNN as Edith) was asked about Donald Trump using racism to generate enthusiasm for his 2020 campaign, and her response was quite blunt.

“I think at his core, he’s a racist,” Edith patiently explained. “He came down the steps of Trump Tower as a racist and he rode into the White House a racist. And he’s opened the door for every racist who’s been hiding in the corners to come out and show themselves.”

“It sounds like you’re saying he didn’t start this, he just tapped into it,” Camerota asked. “So how much responsibility do you put on President Trump? ”

“I put all of the responsibility on President Trump,” she explained. “It doesn’t matter if it’s been there. There has never been a candidate since George Wallace who has exploited it to the extent that Trump has and it’s going to take us a long time to fix it.”

Watch below: