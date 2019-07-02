Quantcast
Connect with us

Black woman forced to relocate after white passenger refuses to sit next to her on Spirit Airlines flight

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from Yahoo Lifestyle, a black woman flying from Las Vegas to Chicago was forced to beg fellow passengers on the Spirit Airlines flight to switch seats with her after a white woman protested having to sit next to her.

In a Facebook post, Tiarra Tiarra wrote that the woman — who she said appeared to be Russian — denied her attempt to take her seat.

“So my flight was delayed from Detroit for 12 hours . Luckily I catch a flight from Vegas to Chicago . I board the Chicago flight and the open seat they gave me was next to a Russian woman, who refused to let me sit by her,” she wrote. “Like refuses it to the point that she is arguing with the flight attendant about how she is not going to let me sit by her. Luckily there were other (white) people on the plane who chose to switch seats with me so I wouldn’t have to sit by her which she happily allowed.”

“I have never experienced this before. I’m so upset that I couldn’t lay hands on this lady. So appreciative of the other passengers who just rallied around me , held my hand and really prayed with me. This 4 hour flight is about to feel like a lifetime. I’m am so embarrassed and heartbroken,” she added.

She later uploaded a video of the woman attempting to apologize (although the audio didn’t record) , writing, “Her excuse was she thought the plane was already boarded and no one told her that she would have to sit next to anyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mind you she allowed the young white college student to sit next to her with no issue. Immediately after we landed she rushed off requesting a supervisor to complain to because the passenger were booing her and calling her a racist,” she added. “She said her not letting me sit down had nothing to do with me being black but simply because she thought the seat was going to be empty.”

Yiu can see her initial post below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump renews angry rants against New York probes: ‘First they tax you — then they sue you’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump started off the day with another Twitter rant against the state of New York and its investigations of his family business.

The president ranted Monday against the state and its Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, and attorney general, Latitia James, for investigating the Trump Organization and Trump Foundation, which was forced to shut down over financial improprieties.

"People are fleeing New York like never before," Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. "If they own a business, they are twice as likely to flee. And if they are a victim of harassment by the A.G. of the state, like what they are doing to our great NRA, which I think will move quickly to Texas, where they are loved."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘spooked’ out of Iran airstrike after watching retired general on Fox News

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump changed his mind on attacking Iran last month after watching one of his pals argue against military action on Fox News.

Retired four-star Army general Jack Keane -- who Trump twice asked to serve as defense secretary -- appeared twice on the president's favorite TV network on June 20 to make the case that Iran had mistakenly shot down a U.S. drone, reported Politico.

Trump had speculated earlier in the day that the action might have been a fluke, rather than a deliberate provocation, and Keane went on Fox News to state his agreement -- and remind viewers of a horrific incident when Ronald Reagan was president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kellyanne Conway’s husband says Trump’s Fourth of July event is indication of Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Published

9 hours ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

As tanks arrive in Washington, DC for President Donald Trump's extravagant Independence Day celebration, prominent Republican attorney George Conway said the event may have been a sign of Trump suffering from a mental disorder.

Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, reflected on the event on Twitter.

"Hard to understand why so many people seem to think that Trump may try to make Independence Day about himself," Conway said, including a picture of the diagnostic criteria for Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image