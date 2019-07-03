BoycottTrump4thOfJuly trends – and most of Trump’s top military brass will skip the taxpayer-funded partisan rally

‘We Will Celebrate Our Independence Day on November 3, 2020’

Many patriotic Americans are furious that President Donald Trump is turning the historically nonpartisan Independence Day celebration in Washington, D.C. into a taxpayer-funded partisan campaign rally and military parade.

Tanks, a brand new $215 million helicopter that will serve as Marine One when the president is on board, a team military jet fighters, including the F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, an Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, along with the Navy’s Blue Angels, and even one of the planes used as Air Force One, will all be doing flyovers.

President Trump is giddy.

Our July 4th Salute to America at the Lincoln Memorial is looking to be really big. It will be the show of a lifetime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

Many Americans are not.

On social media #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly is trending, and at the Pentagon some of Trump’s top military brass are going to do just that.

“Most top military chiefs [are] skipping Trump’s July Fourth fest,” Politico reports.

“The only service chief in attendance will be Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz. Instead of their top officers, the Navy, Air Force, Army and Marine Corps are sending a group of their next tier of leaders,” according to Politico. “Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, acting Air Force Secretary Matthew Donovan and James McPherson, an official performing the duties of Army undersecretary, will be there representing the services’ civilian leadership.”

Perhaps to make up for the lack of military leaders, the White House has given the RNC a reportedly large number of tickets to hand out to VIP donors. The DNC was not given any, making clear this is a totally partisan event, despite Trump’s claims.

Here’s what some are saying about the boycott:

And here we are in the year 2019, as a dictatorial president is politicizing Independence Day and rolling out tanks and military jets, and citizens are urging all true patriots to boycott the event. #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) July 3, 2019

We are not a weak nation but, our leaders act weakly, weekly.#kimforcongress #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/AWUtLejh89 — Kim Olson Col. USAF ret. (@KimOlsonTx) July 3, 2019

Dear @GOP: Can you imagine if Obama spent all this money on a needless fascist military display, funneled money from the Parks Department to cover it, & then used it as a way to give kickbacks to the DNC? Of course you can't. Your head would explode.#BoycottTrump4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/0MvdsUAk5r — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) July 3, 2019

He's stealing millions from the National Park Service in service of the Republican National Committee. DO NOT CONGRATULATE.#BoycottTrump4thOfJuly — Grant Stern (@grantstern) July 3, 2019

Glad Republicans are focused on the bigger picture. Poverty rate is 12.3% and there are 63,000 structurally deficient roads and bridges but we are spending millions of dollars on Trump's parade. To love your country you have to love it's people, all of them #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) July 3, 2019

I won't be watching. July 4 is about celebrating freedom, not the ego of a criminal. No thanks #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly #CelebrateFreedom https://t.co/skwe9s3exe — Bella Aaron (@thebellaaaron) July 3, 2019

A military parade with tanks and fighters in Washington D.C. is the soulless rot of a man who owns gold toilets trying to make our country the tacky, vacant sinkhole that the rest of his gaudy life is.#BoycottTrump4thOfJuly in 2019; vote him the hell out in 2020. — JRehling (@JRehling) July 3, 2019

Definitely not gonna watch! Tanks in the streets is not it! Reminds me of dictator type governments. The money he diverted to pay for this parade could have been used to help the children living in crisis at the border separated from their mothers. #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/58kwnELGGk — Matrixity (@Matrixity) July 3, 2019

GOP is silent as trump Spends millions of our tax dollars to salute himself on July 4th. They are more than complicit. The GOP are co-conspirators. #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 3, 2019

We will celebrate our Independence Day on November 3, 2020 when we destroy Trump and begin to eradicate Trumpism from America. Until then #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 3, 2019

The 4th of July, Independence Day, commemorates the birth of the United States of America as a nation independent of foreign rule. As long as a traitor, installed by Putin, remains in OUR White House, we are NOT that independent nation. HELL NO, trump.#BoycottTrump4thOfJuly — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 3, 2019

I hope no one shows up for this disgraceful abuse of power #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly https://t.co/fnZGJNfGm0 — Anne Leader (@anneleaderegval) July 2, 2019

Refugees in cages, separated from family, tanks on the streets, military leaders on display, a draft-dodging corrupt treasonous jackass who kisses Putin’s feet giving a speech in the capital. Not much of a celebration of America. #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly — Eric Alexander (@ericthered88) July 3, 2019

“You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence not with a parade of guns, tanks, but with family https://t.co/lNDosAlbhY may think you have overeaten, but it is patriotism.”

― Erma Bombeck #BoycottTankParade #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly — addsometajine (@mshin905) July 3, 2019