#BoycottTrump4thOfJuly trends – and most of Trump’s top military brass will skip the taxpayer-funded partisan rally
‘We Will Celebrate Our Independence Day on November 3, 2020’
Many patriotic Americans are furious that President Donald Trump is turning the historically nonpartisan Independence Day celebration in Washington, D.C. into a taxpayer-funded partisan campaign rally and military parade.
Tanks, a brand new $215 million helicopter that will serve as Marine One when the president is on board, a team military jet fighters, including the F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, an Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, along with the Navy’s Blue Angels, and even one of the planes used as Air Force One, will all be doing flyovers.
President Trump is giddy.
Our July 4th Salute to America at the Lincoln Memorial is looking to be really big. It will be the show of a lifetime!ADVERTISEMENT
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019
Many Americans are not.
On social media #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly is trending, and at the Pentagon some of Trump’s top military brass are going to do just that.
“Most top military chiefs [are] skipping Trump’s July Fourth fest,” Politico reports.
“The only service chief in attendance will be Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz. Instead of their top officers, the Navy, Air Force, Army and Marine Corps are sending a group of their next tier of leaders,” according to Politico. “Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, acting Air Force Secretary Matthew Donovan and James McPherson, an official performing the duties of Army undersecretary, will be there representing the services’ civilian leadership.”
Perhaps to make up for the lack of military leaders, the White House has given the RNC a reportedly large number of tickets to hand out to VIP donors. The DNC was not given any, making clear this is a totally partisan event, despite Trump’s claims.
Here’s what some are saying about the boycott:
And here we are in the year 2019, as a dictatorial president is politicizing Independence Day and rolling out tanks and military jets, and citizens are urging all true patriots to boycott the event. #BoycottTrump4thOfJulyADVERTISEMENT
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) July 3, 2019
We are not a weak nation but, our leaders act weakly, weekly.#kimforcongress #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/AWUtLejh89ADVERTISEMENT
— Kim Olson Col. USAF ret. (@KimOlsonTx) July 3, 2019
Dear @GOP:ADVERTISEMENT
Can you imagine if Obama spent all this money on a needless fascist military display, funneled money from the Parks Department to cover it, & then used it as a way to give kickbacks to the DNC?
Of course you can’t. Your head would explode.#BoycottTrump4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/0MvdsUAk5r
— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) July 3, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
He's stealing millions from the National Park Service in service of the Republican National Committee.
DO NOT CONGRATULATE.#BoycottTrump4thOfJulyADVERTISEMENT
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) July 3, 2019
Glad Republicans are focused on the bigger picture. Poverty rate is 12.3% and there are 63,000 structurally deficient roads and bridges but we are spending millions of dollars on Trump’s parade. To love your country you have to love it’s people, all of them #BoycottTrump4thOfJulyADVERTISEMENT
— ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) July 3, 2019
I won’t be watching. July 4 is about celebrating freedom, not the ego of a criminal. No thanks #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly #CelebrateFreedom https://t.co/skwe9s3exeADVERTISEMENT
— Bella Aaron (@thebellaaaron) July 3, 2019
A military parade with tanks and fighters in Washington D.C. is the soulless rot of a man who owns gold toilets trying to make our country the tacky, vacant sinkhole that the rest of his gaudy life is.#BoycottTrump4thOfJuly in 2019; vote him the hell out in 2020.
— JRehling (@JRehling) July 3, 2019
Definitely not gonna watch! Tanks in the streets is not it! Reminds me of dictator type governments. The money he diverted to pay for this parade could have been used to help the children living in crisis at the border separated from their mothers. #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/58kwnELGGk
— Matrixity (@Matrixity) July 3, 2019
GOP is silent as trump Spends millions of our tax dollars to salute himself on July 4th. They are more than complicit. The GOP are co-conspirators. #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 3, 2019
We will celebrate our Independence Day on November 3, 2020 when we destroy Trump and begin to eradicate Trumpism from America.
Until then #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 3, 2019
The 4th of July, Independence Day, commemorates the birth of the United States of America as a nation independent of foreign rule.
As long as a traitor, installed by Putin, remains in OUR White House, we are NOT that independent nation.
HELL NO, trump.#BoycottTrump4thOfJuly
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 3, 2019
I hope no one shows up for this disgraceful abuse of power #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly https://t.co/fnZGJNfGm0
— Anne Leader (@anneleaderegval) July 2, 2019
Refugees in cages, separated from family, tanks on the streets, military leaders on display, a draft-dodging corrupt treasonous jackass who kisses Putin’s feet giving a speech in the capital. Not much of a celebration of America. #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly
— Eric Alexander (@ericthered88) July 3, 2019
“You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence not with a parade of guns, tanks, but with family https://t.co/lNDosAlbhY may think you have overeaten, but it is patriotism.”
― Erma Bombeck #BoycottTankParade #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly
— addsometajine (@mshin905) July 3, 2019
We’ve gone from “I Have A Dream” to “You Have A Nightmare.”#BoycottTrump4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/eRYYhYX2cE
— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) July 3, 2019
Breaking Banner
Trump ‘ordered’ DOJ to reverse course and take Census question directly to the Supreme Court: report
President Donald Trump reportedly ordered the Department of Justice to continue fighting to add a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.
Fox 5 NY's Mike Sachs reported the reversal on Wednesday.
"The DOJ reversed course to Judge Hazel, told them that they've been 'ordered' to try to get the citizenship question back on the census and that no final decision has been made yet, but their 'current plan' is to go directly to [the Supreme Court] to bless whatever they decide," Sacks reported.
On Tuesday, the DOJ surrendered on the issue, but then Trump tweeted angrily on the subject.
Breaking Banner
Federal judge demands Trump officials promise in writing that the Census won’t ask citizenship — or else
On Wednesday, a federal judges demanded the President Donald Trump's administration enter into a written agreement that they are not, in fact, planning to put citizenship on the 2020 Census, as previously agreed — or else he will allow civil rights organizations to pursue allegations of discrimination and conspiracy against the administration.
NPR correspondent Hansi Lo Wang reported on Wednesday afternoon that District Judge George Hazel of Maryland has given the administration a deadline of 2pm ET on Friday:
2. If Trump administration does not enter into written agreement to not pursue a #CitizenshipQuestion by Friday 2 p.m. ET hearing, Judge Hazel is ready to move forward with reconsidering recently resurrected discrimination and conspiracy allegations against the question.
Breaking Banner
Pentagon officials are ‘hiding out’ to avoid criticism for Trump’s military-themed Fourth of July rally: report
President Donald Trump's demand for a military extravaganza has put top military officials in an awful position.
"President Trump has described his Fourth of July extravaganza on the National Mall as the “show of a lifetime!” and an unprecedented celebration of American military strength," The Washington Post reported Wednesday. "The patriotic event, though, is proving to be a problem for the U.S. military’s top brass who must navigate the intense partisan squabbling the event has generated."
"More than any president in modern history, Trump has ignored norms intended to keep the armed forces out of partisan fights," the newspaper noted. "Trump’s July 4 celebration, which he’s calling a 'Salute to America,' has elevated his norm-defying behavior. The celebration will include flyovers by U.S. fighter jets, fireworks, tanks brought in from Fort Benning, Ga., and a speech by Trump at the Lincoln Memorial."