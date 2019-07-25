‘Breathtaking stupidity’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe torches ‘fascist’ Devin Nunes for covering up Trump’s crimes

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough mocked Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for his scenery-chewing performance during Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony.

The “Morning Joe” host ripped Republicans for flinging distractions and conspiracy theories instead of asking Mueller about his findings on Russian election hearings, and he singled out the former House Intelligence Committee chairman for criticism.

“The stupidity of Devin Nunes I still find to be stunning,” Scarborough said. “It’s breathtaking just how inept he is.”

Republican disinterest in holding Trump accountable for the wrongdoing Mueller’s investigation uncovered suggested to Scarborough that the party had become alarmingly authoritarian.

“So these certain stupid Republicans will call capitalists, Democrats who are capitalists, socialists,” Scarborough said. “So playing by these rules, I will tell you, were I a member of the Democratic caucus, and somebody called me a socialist and I was a capitalist, I think it’s a fair question to ask if you can start calling them fascists. If this is the world we’re now going into where socialist is being thrown around recklessly, why, just curious, why Democrats can’t just start calling every Republican fascist, if that’s the game the Republicans want to play.”