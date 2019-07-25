‘Breathtaking stupidity’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe torches ‘fascist’ Devin Nunes for covering up Trump’s crimes
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough mocked Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for his scenery-chewing performance during Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony.
The “Morning Joe” host ripped Republicans for flinging distractions and conspiracy theories instead of asking Mueller about his findings on Russian election hearings, and he singled out the former House Intelligence Committee chairman for criticism.
“The stupidity of Devin Nunes I still find to be stunning,” Scarborough said. “It’s breathtaking just how inept he is.”
Republican disinterest in holding Trump accountable for the wrongdoing Mueller’s investigation uncovered suggested to Scarborough that the party had become alarmingly authoritarian.
“So these certain stupid Republicans will call capitalists, Democrats who are capitalists, socialists,” Scarborough said. “So playing by these rules, I will tell you, were I a member of the Democratic caucus, and somebody called me a socialist and I was a capitalist, I think it’s a fair question to ask if you can start calling them fascists. If this is the world we’re now going into where socialist is being thrown around recklessly, why, just curious, why Democrats can’t just start calling every Republican fascist, if that’s the game the Republicans want to play.”
Fox & Friends host admits the president committed obstruction: ‘Trump being Trump’
"Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade admitted President Donald Trump probably obstructed justice, but he told viewers that didn't really matter.
Fox News played a clip of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) saying that Trump had not been exonerated by Robert Mueller, who told Congress the same thing Wednesday, and explained that "we know for a fact that the president did everything he could to obstruct the
Kilmeade didn't necessarily disagree.
"I think you could sum up the obstruction part as Trump being Trump," Kilmeade said.
Then he justified the president's apparent criminal wrongdoing in much the same way Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) had during the House Judiciary Committee hearing with the former special counsel.
Fox News legal analyst accuses ‘shameless’ Trump of unleashing ‘a torrent of hatred’ not seen in decades
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano this week published a scathing editorial in which he called out President Donald Trump for promoting hatred and division in the United States.
In the editorial, Napolitano recalls the divisions created by the Vietnam War, and he says that the hatred being stoked by Trump rivals the turbulent late 1960s. Napolitano argues that Trump's decision to tell four Democratic lawmakers to "go back" to their home countries despite being American citizens was a particularly divisive and racist comment.
Fox & Friends: Mueller testimony ‘didn’t change anything — it changed everything because it really did clear the president’
The "Fox & Friends" co-hosts Thursday morning continued their jobs as the cheerleading squad for the Trump presidency, heaping twisted, illogical, false praise on President Donald Trump so heavily that he turned around and tweeted it out to his 62 million followers.
Speaking about Wednesday's testimony by former Special Counsel Robert Muellerbefore two House committees, co-host Ainsley Earhardt shared her utterly false hot takes with millions of Fox News viewers, but mostly with the all-important audience of one.