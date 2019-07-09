Quantcast
Connect with us

British foreign secretary slams Trump’s attack on UK’s Theresa May and ambassador: ‘Disrespectful and wrong’

Published

1 hour ago

on

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday slammed President Donald Trump over his criticism of UK Prime Minister Theresa May and UK Ambassador to the United States Sir Kim Darroch, calling the president’s tweets “disrespectful and wrong.”

Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Britain’s “wacky” ambassador to the United States after leaked cables revealed Darroch called the Trump administration “clumsy and inept” (among other things). On Twitter, Trump called the envoy “a very stupid guy” and criticized May over her handling of Brexit.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The tweets followed a Sunday press conference during which Trump told reporters “we’re not big fans” of Darroch.

“The ambassador has not served the UK well,” Trump claimed.

A statement from May’s office, released Tuesday, made it clear that Darroch “continues to have the prime minister’s full support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunt, a member of the British Conservative Party, defended former party leader May in a series of tweets directed at Trump.

 


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi nails Kellyanne Conway for not knowing what the Labor Secretary actually does

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

MSNBC host Ali Velshi paused his update with White House correspondent Hans Nichols to show a clip of senior counselor Kellyanne Conway talking about the secretary of labor.

Answering questions on the White House lawn Tuesday, Conway said that Secretary Alexa Acosta is clearly doing a great job because the "economy is hot."

"What I said is the president said he met Alex Acosta two-and-a-half years ago and was happy to give him the job at the Department of Labor and we have a big jobs boom and I do know when Alex Acosta was up for Senate confirmation, I believed this particular matter was discussed. And was — he answered questions under oath about it," Conway responded to reporter questions.

Continue Reading

Facebook

WATCH: Smirking McConnell finds it amusing he and Obama ‘both are the descendants of slave holders’

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to be enjoying late Monday's news that his great grandfathers were slave owners. Tuesday afternoon, asked by reporters about his family having owned at least 14 slaves, the Kentucky Republican appeared prepared for the question, noting he and former President Barack Obama have that in common.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Michael Flynn is now in hot water with federal prosecutors — and it may open him up to more legal jeopardy

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

Prosecutors overseeing Michael Flynn’s cooperation with the government have suddenly withdrawn him as a witness in the upcoming trial of Bijan Kian, signaling a significant and potentially damning new break between the former national security adviser and the Justice Department.

“The government does not plan to call Flynn as a witness,” prosecutors said.

New court documents unsealed on Tuesday show that prosecutors no longer have confidence in Flynn’s testimony since he appears to have changed his story. Flynn and Kian, his business associate, have been accused of working as secret agents of the Turkish government in 2016 — which he was serving as an adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump — and lying about their activities to the United States in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Flynn has admitted his guilt to FARA violations and cooperated with investigators, pleading down to the lesser charge of lying to the FBI in the course of the Russia investigation.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image