British foreign secretary slams Trump’s attack on UK’s Theresa May and ambassador: ‘Disrespectful and wrong’
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday slammed President Donald Trump over his criticism of UK Prime Minister Theresa May and UK Ambassador to the United States Sir Kim Darroch, calling the president’s tweets “disrespectful and wrong.”
Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Britain’s “wacky” ambassador to the United States after leaked cables revealed Darroch called the Trump administration “clumsy and inept” (among other things). On Twitter, Trump called the envoy “a very stupid guy” and criticized May over her handling of Brexit.
The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was…
…handled. I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far…
….and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger…..Thank you, Mr. President!
The tweets followed a Sunday press conference during which Trump told reporters “we’re not big fans” of Darroch.
“The ambassador has not served the UK well,” Trump claimed.
WATCH | @realDonaldTrump responds to Kim Darroch's sad trashing of the U.S President: "We're not big fans of that man. The ambassador has not served the UK well, I can tell you that. I can say things about him but I won't bother." 👌 pic.twitter.com/19uKEoVItD
A statement from May’s office, released Tuesday, made it clear that Darroch “continues to have the prime minister’s full support.”
Hunt, a member of the British Conservative Party, defended former party leader May in a series of tweets directed at Trump.
1/2 @realDonaldTrump friends speak frankly so I will: these comments are disrespectful and wrong to our Prime Minister and my country. Your diplomats give their private opinions to @SecPompeo and so do ours! You said the UK/US alliance was the greatest in history and I agree… https://t.co/hNeBWmyyVN
2/2…but allies need to treat each other with respect as @theresa_may has always done with you. Ambassadors are appointed by the UK government and if I become PM our Ambassador stays.
