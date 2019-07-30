Quantcast
‘Bully’ Trump gets scorched for latest attacks on MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika: ‘Why are you watching?’

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump again hurled insults at his former friends on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” and social media users mocked him.

The president complained about the show’s coverage of his administration, falsely claimed it was losing viewers and called co-host Mika Brzezinski a “psycho.”

Other Twitter users piled on.

Woman goes into racist meltdown when she’s busted for leaving baby in running car to drink shots in bar

29 mins ago

July 30, 2019

By

A Texas woman this week was arrested after she left her infant daughter in a running car and then went into a nearby bar to drink.

Local news station KBTX reports that 26-year-old Samantha Grace Vaughan abandoned her infant daughter in the backseat of her car and then went into a local nightclub to down shots.

After police officers discovered the baby in the car, they soon discovered Vaughan inside the Trackside Night Club, where she told police that she only had two shots. However, a breath test revealed that her blood alcohol level at the time was 0.148, which is nearly twice the legal limit for driving in Texas.

CNN fact-checks the hell out of Trump after he spouts off a torrent of ‘wildly inaccurate’ South Lawn smears and accusations

53 mins ago

July 30, 2019

By

Following President Donald Trump's rambling and accusatory South Lawn question and answer session on Tuesday morning, a panel on CNN was quick to blow up many of the president's claims with one contributor summing up some of the Trump's claims as "wildly inaccurate."

Cutting back to the studio after the president attacked the Washington Post and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) among other topics, host Jim Sciutto called out Trump immediately.

"The president there just a few moments ago on his way from the White House to Williamsburg, Virginia," the CNN host began. "Let's do some quick fact checks, because oftentimes in the president's interactions with reporters there are false things that he says."

2020 Election

Here’s what ‘Moscow Mitch’ really wants: An election overrun by trolls and plunged into chaos

1 hour ago

July 30, 2019

By

In the interest of big-picturing the past week or so, we learned from the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee that Russian hackers successfully infiltrated election systems in all 50 states during the 2016 election cycle. We also learned that the accused felon who was installed as commander in chief as a likely consequence of that cyber-attack spent all weekend blurting racist gibberish on Twitter while cable-news talking heads wonder how it will play among the Midwestern diner crowd. Meanwhile, the Republican Senate majority leader refuses to pass any legislation safeguarding future elections.

