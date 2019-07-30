‘Bully’ Trump gets scorched for latest attacks on MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika: ‘Why are you watching?’

President Donald Trump again hurled insults at his former friends on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” and social media users mocked him.

The president complained about the show’s coverage of his administration, falsely claimed it was losing viewers and called co-host Mika Brzezinski a “psycho.”

Wow! Morning Joe & Psycho ratings have really crashed. Very small audience. People are tired of hearing Fake News delivered with an anger that is not to be believed. Sad, when the show was sane, they helped get me elected. Thanks! Was on all the time. Lost all of its juice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

Other Twitter users piled on.

#DonaldTrump, the so-called President of the United States, is a bully. He sits on Twitter all day attacking American citizens. #BeBest 😳 — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) July 30, 2019

Trump is a TV President. No major legislation he can put his name on. All he does is watch TV, tweet and golf. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 30, 2019

Putin and #MoscowMitch got you [s]elected. — Grild Cheez (@grild_cheez) July 30, 2019

Why are you watching it then? — WantsUnity (@C_CMC4) July 30, 2019

Apparently Morning Joe has ALL the juice needed to keep Trump watching AND get @senatemajldr jacked out of shape.#MoscowMitchhttps://t.co/UKrvyMUkLl — Maggie Jordan (@MaggieJordanACN) July 30, 2019

Isn't it curious how Trump is always more abusive of Mika Brzezinski, who is less outspoken against him, and quietly careful with Joe Scarborough, who is more outspoken? https://t.co/xrWyBnxgAF — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 30, 2019

Siri, show me what someone would tweet to get the news off their impeachment — Edward Kim (@eddiek005) July 30, 2019

funny, but you are watching~!!!! stop distracting as your treason comes out! — NY Mom! (@momresist) July 30, 2019

Watch TV, lie, whine, tweet, and golf– bizarre reality TV pseudo-president. Nothing positive or helpful from this fascist regime except for the billionaires and his greedy family. #impeachment — Amy Rice (@amyricekc) July 30, 2019

Do you ever read your own tweets out loud and think "Gosh! This sounds just like a 7-year old!" — Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) July 30, 2019

