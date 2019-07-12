Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: Jeffrey Epstein caught paying $350,000 for witness tampering in child sex trafficking scandal

Published

11 mins ago

on

Convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein — a longtime close friend of President Donald Trump — payed hundreds of thousands of dollars in a witness tampering scheme, The New York Times reported Friday.

“Jeffrey Epstein, the financier facing sex-trafficking charges in New York, was accused of witness tampering on Friday by federal prosecutors, who said he wired $350,000 to two people who were potential witnesses against him,” the newspaper reported.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Jeffrey Epstein caught paying $350,000 for witness tampering in child sex trafficking scandal

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas waitress fired for making shockingly racist remark to black customer

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

Tasha Lee went to a Buffalo Wild Wings in Tomball, Texas, when a waitress asked to check her ID, she told FOX 26.

In response, the waitress had made a shockingly racist comment.

"Once Lee handed her ID over, the unnamed employee smiled and said, “Don’t take this racially, but sometimes the only way you can tell with Black people is from their eyes and their smiles, because it’s so dark.”

Lee was shocked.

The Restaurant manager tried to smooth over the situation, apologizing, comping her meal, and adding a $10 gift card. The waitress was fired.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Acosta had to go because Trump thought he was making him look bad on TV: White House insider

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

According to a report from Politico, the resignation of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta was inevitable because Donald Trump came to realize that the former U.S. Attorney's press conference did nothing to alleviate calls for the president to fire him.

While Trump told reporters outside the White House on Friday morning that he thought Acosta was doing a great job heading up the Labor Department -- White House insiders say Trump thought Acosta didn't make for good TV and it reflected poorly on himself.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]