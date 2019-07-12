BUSTED: Jeffrey Epstein caught paying $350,000 for witness tampering in child sex trafficking scandal
Convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein — a longtime close friend of President Donald Trump — payed hundreds of thousands of dollars in a witness tampering scheme, The New York Times reported Friday.
“Jeffrey Epstein, the financier facing sex-trafficking charges in New York, was accused of witness tampering on Friday by federal prosecutors, who said he wired $350,000 to two people who were potential witnesses against him,” the newspaper reported.
