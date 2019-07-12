BUSTED: Jeffrey Epstein caught paying $350,000 for witness tampering in child sex trafficking scandal

Tasha Lee went to a Buffalo Wild Wings in Tomball, Texas, when a waitress asked to check her ID, she told FOX 26.

In response, the waitress had made a shockingly racist comment.

"Once Lee handed her ID over, the unnamed employee smiled and said, “Don’t take this racially, but sometimes the only way you can tell with Black people is from their eyes and their smiles, because it’s so dark.”

Lee was shocked.

The Restaurant manager tried to smooth over the situation, apologizing, comping her meal, and adding a $10 gift card. The waitress was fired.