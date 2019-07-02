California AG takes victory lap after beating Trump on Census: ‘We proved why we fight and win’

The Attorney General of California took a victory lap on Tuesday after beating the Trump administration in court on whether the Census would include a citizenship question.

AG Xavier Becerra celebrated Trump’s concession on Twitter.

Here is some of what he said, including praise for New York Attorney General Tish James.

The integrity of the #2020Census was on the line at the Supreme Court. And @TishJames delivered. Today's news sends a strong message to the country: everyone counts. pic.twitter.com/RcIqHxVogZ — Xavier Becerra (@XavierBecerra) July 2, 2019

Last week, @realDonaldTrump lost at the Supreme Court. Today, he conceded. #2020Census — Xavier Becerra (@XavierBecerra) July 2, 2019