California AG takes victory lap after beating Trump on Census: ‘We proved why we fight and win’
The Attorney General of California took a victory lap on Tuesday after beating the Trump administration in court on whether the Census would include a citizenship question.
AG Xavier Becerra celebrated Trump’s concession on Twitter.
Here is some of what he said, including praise for New York Attorney General Tish James.
Today, our immigrant communities won. #2020Census https://t.co/GOBQpyVnGR
— Xavier Becerra (@XavierBecerra) July 2, 2019
The integrity of the #2020Census was on the line at the Supreme Court. And @TishJames delivered. Today's news sends a strong message to the country: everyone counts. pic.twitter.com/RcIqHxVogZ
— Xavier Becerra (@XavierBecerra) July 2, 2019
Last week, @realDonaldTrump lost at the Supreme Court. Today, he conceded. #2020Census
— Xavier Becerra (@XavierBecerra) July 2, 2019
We knew all along the citizenship question was designed to silence and undercount immigrant communities. Today, we proved why we fight and win. https://t.co/vpYQJAU6ztADVERTISEMENT
— Xavier Becerra (@XavierBecerra) July 2, 2019