Trump loses: Citizenship question won’t appear on 2020 Census

There is one deadline on the Census that is outlined in the U.S. Constitution. It put President Donald Trump in a difficult position after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to allow the citizenship question as it was worded, to appear on the Census.

CNN reported Tuesday that Trump lost the battle, agreeing that the Census would go out without the question. The Department of Justice spent months arguing with the High Court that they couldn’t wait around and needed to get the Census out as soon as possible.

But Monday, Trump flubbed the argument, saying that he might wait and see if they could make it work.

Tuesday, however, it was revealed Trump’s dreams were dashed.

