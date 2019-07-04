Capitol Hill Fourth of July celebration dwarfs Trump’s Lincoln Memorial crowd size
President Donald Trump is already celebrating his rally speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, but crowd size had one giant hole that differentiated it from the massive size on Capitol Hill: the reflecting pool.
Trump managed to fill up the sides of the memorial as the rest of Washington, DC gathered at different places on the mall.
At the U.S. Capitol, residents spilled out over the steps, around the pillars, out onto the capitol lawn and beyond. As Trump’s crowd struggled to figure out when to clap, Capitol crowds held their phones up to guide a light for soldiers overseas on the American holiday.
As Trump’s festivities closed out his crowd spilled onto the National Mall to add to those already seated to hear the Capitol concert.
You can compare the sizes of the crowds below:
A great crowd of tremendous Patriots this evening, all the way back to the Washington Monument! #SaluteToAmerica🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nJghdfqIhX
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2019
"Each of these lights represent a million thanks to you and your families for your service and sacrifice. Thank you from our hearts." @JohnStamos 🇺🇸 #July4thPBS pic.twitter.com/ZHRdB1eFer
— A Capitol Fourth (@July4thPBS) July 5, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
That's only half of the crowd size at the US Capitol…. looks a little bigger than @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/AfaYZFOWNq
— Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) July 5, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
CNN
‘Can we have a day with hamburgers and beer without a politician?’: Ex-CIA officer admonishes Trump
Whether or not President Donald Trump's speech was a political statement, former CIA officer Phil Mudd wanted nothing more than to eat his hamburger in peace.
In wake of the Trump rally and speech, Mudd went off on a rant about the day normally dedicated to a celebration of America had to become about his least favorite political figure.
"Let me be subtle here at a professional level 25 years in national security I hate to do," Mudd prefaced. "At a personal level, I hated it more. Let me tell you something, when we are in the midst of July 4th after 9/11 when I was at the CIA I thought we were celebrating the defense of ideals, the right to live free and fair. The right to live according to the documents that our Founding Fathers established, the right to — of every person every citizen in the country to pretend like they can be president, the rate to have economic opportunity. I didn’t realize we were fighting the chance to pay for guns for weapons."
Capital Hill Fourth of July celebration dwarfs Trump’s Lincoln Memorial crowd size
President Donald Trump is already celebrating his rally speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, but crowd size had one giant hole that differentiated it from the massive size on Capitol Hill: the reflecting pool.
Trump managed to fill up the sides of the memorial as the rest of Washington, DC gathered at different places on the mall.
At the U.S. Capitol, residents spilled out over the steps, around the pillars, out onto the capitol lawn and beyond. As Trump's crowd struggled to figure out when to clap, Capitol crowds held their phones up to guide a light for soldiers overseas on the American holiday.
CNN
CNN Pentagon reporter unleashed on Trump: ‘Service to America isn’t a reality TV show’
Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr is a long-time stable in covering the Defense Department, and she was not happy with President Donald Trump's display on Independence Day.
"Well, I think I'm going to be a little bit of a divergent voice from everybody there tonight," Starr said. "This was an event supposed to be at minimum feel good for the country on a holiday. But what strikes me the most — and I feel this way as a reporter covering the military about so much of it of what we see here is that service in the United States military over the decades over the hundreds of years is not a reality TV show."