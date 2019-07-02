‘Cheap and tacky and grifty’: Esquire writer explains why soldiers will hate the ‘miserable experience’ of Trump’s rally
The soldiers ordered to take part in President Donald Trump’s military-themed Independence Day rally will have a “miserable experience” standing in the rain in 90 degree heat, Esquire magazine’s writer-at-large explained on MSNBC’s “All In” on Tuesday.
“Donald Trump has hijacked the nation’s previously nonpartisan Fourth of July celebration, and the Republican National Committee and Trump campaign are confirming today that, yes, they are distributing special tickets to top donors and other allies who will have access to prime cordoned off areas that will be closed to the general public,” host Chris Hayes reported. “Trump has also ordered tanks to the streets of Washington to mark the occasion.”
“I’m not crazy that this is very, very, very weird?” Hayes asked.
“No, not at all. This is vaudeville with depleted uranium shells,” Esquire magazine’s Charlie Pierce replied.
“I mean, the guy has been the tackiest person in public life for about 40 years now and now he’s got his hands on the U.S. military,” he continued. “So, yeah, we’re going to have this incredibly tacky spectacle in front of Abraham Lincoln, who may very well get down off his chair and walk out of the memorial rather than be a part of this.”
“The Park Service is going to divert $2.5 million in park fees which are meant for the — primarily intended to improve park access across the country, to cover the costs, which I think won’t be the total costs, it will be more than that,” Hayes noted.
“Soldiers hate this stuff,” Pierce noted.
“Yeah,” Hayes agreed.
“You’ve got to get inspection-ready, it’s the Fourth of July. They should be home with their families,” Pierce said. “Instead, they’ve got to get inspection ready. They’ve got to stand out in the uniform. Even if it rains, it’s going to be 90 degrees.”
“It’s a miserable experience,” Pierce concluded.
Watch:
