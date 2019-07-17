‘Clear and present racism’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika say Kellyanne Conway should have been ‘fired on the spot’ for slurring reporter

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were astonished by Kellyanne Conway’s response to a reporter asking about President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on four first-year lawmakers.

The White House senior adviser asked Breakfast Media White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg, who is Jewish, about his ethnicity after he asked Conway what countries Trump was telling the Democratic congresswomen to return.

“I won’t draw any parallels with any fascist countries, but what happened yesterday in a press gaggle has nothing to do with the United States of America,” Scarborough said, “and in any other administration over the past 240 years, a person that did what Kellyanne Conway did yesterday would have been fired on the spot. By the time she left the press gaggle and went back into the White House, they would have already packed up her belongings and would have told her leave by the back door and never talk to us again.”

His “Morning Joe” co-host said Conway should have already been fired for a variety of offenses, and she blamed Republicans for allowing the administration to get away with obviously racist rhetoric.

“The fact is that she’s done other things that would have caused this, as well,” Brzezinski said. “That’s why she doesn’t come on this show. This, at this point, is news.”

“It’s really important, as we cover these spineless Republicans who, at this moment in history, are incapable of calling out clear and present racism,” she added. “You know, and it is a big story that they can’t do that. This will be remembered.”