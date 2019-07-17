‘Clear and present racism’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika say Kellyanne Conway should have been ‘fired on the spot’ for slurring reporter
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were astonished by Kellyanne Conway’s response to a reporter asking about President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on four first-year lawmakers.
The White House senior adviser asked Breakfast Media White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg, who is Jewish, about his ethnicity after he asked Conway what countries Trump was telling the Democratic congresswomen to return.
“I won’t draw any parallels with any fascist countries, but what happened yesterday in a press gaggle has nothing to do with the United States of America,” Scarborough said, “and in any other administration over the past 240 years, a person that did what Kellyanne Conway did yesterday would have been fired on the spot. By the time she left the press gaggle and went back into the White House, they would have already packed up her belongings and would have told her leave by the back door and never talk to us again.”
His “Morning Joe” co-host said Conway should have already been fired for a variety of offenses, and she blamed Republicans for allowing the administration to get away with obviously racist rhetoric.
“The fact is that she’s done other things that would have caused this, as well,” Brzezinski said. “That’s why she doesn’t come on this show. This, at this point, is news.”
“It’s really important, as we cover these spineless Republicans who, at this moment in history, are incapable of calling out clear and present racism,” she added. “You know, and it is a big story that they can’t do that. This will be remembered.”
Fox & Friends host complains freshman Dems too busy being ‘women of color’ to legislate
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade complained that four Democratic lawmakers were too busy presenting themselves as women of color to legislate.
The "Fox & Friends" host defended President Donald Trump's tweets urging Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) to return to their home countries, although only Omar was born outside the U.S. and has been an American citizen for years.
"Here's the thing," Kilmeade told viewers. "The president of the United States never came out and said anything about race. He talked about them and what they're saying. Never even talked gender, he talked about them and what their agenda is."
How immigrants give American companies a powerful boost against Chinese rivals
The ongoing trade war is the most visible front in America’s struggle with China for global influence. Oddly, it may be immigration policy, as much as tariffs and trade deals, that determines which country prevails.
That’s because American competitiveness in foreign markets is a key battlefield in the struggle. And while the U.S. has long been the leading source of foreign investment in developing countries, China has emerged as an increasingly assertive player. With its Belt and Road Initiative, China is using investment as a tool to extend its political influence throughout Asia, Africa and Latin America.
EU launches in-depth probe on Amazon over data use
The EU's powerful antitrust authority launched an in-depth investigation into Amazon on Wednesday, amid suspicions the US-based online behemoth misuses merchant data hosted on its website.
The formal investigation opens a new chapter in the European Union's campaign to address the dominance of US tech firms with Google, Facebook and Apple also regular targets of regulators in Brussels.
With its probe, the EU competition watchdog is seeking to expand its oversight powers to data, the most prized asset for Silicon Valley giants that now dominate web-use worldwide.
"I have... decided to take a very close look at Amazon's business practices and its dual role as marketplace and retailer (and) to assess its compliance with EU competition rules," the EU's anti-trust commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.