CNN conservative destroys GOPers who are silent on Trump’s racists tweets: Only ‘misfits and the dregs’ will defend him

Published

1 min ago

on

During a CNN panel discussion on Donald Trump racists tweets attacking Democratic lawmakers who are not white and telling them to go back where they came from, conservative contributor Amanda Carpenter unleashed a scathing attack on GOP lawmakers who are standing by and remaining silent.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the former aide to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called on members of her party to “get off their butts” for once and call out the president.

“I think that when Trump posts these controversial things, he’s posing more loyalty tests to his troops: ‘Who’s going to go out and defend me?'” she began. “He likes to see who says good things about him on television.”

Addressing Trump directly, she added, “Lemme tell you something President Trump, you keep saying these things and you’re going to get terrible people defending you. Only the misfits, only the dregs — you will not have the best people, you will have the worst.”

“I want to follow up on something that was said earlier about Republicans being brave, anyone being brave,” she lectured. “It doesn’t take that much to say this is wrong. We’re not asking you to put on a uniform and fight terrorism, all you have to do is go on Twitter and say this is wrong.”

“If people do that, people will feel safer,” she continued. “It’s really the least you can do. It’ll take two seconds, it’s not that much effort. Get off your butts, get out of bed, get on your phone, post a tweet, say ‘This is wrong,’ and come together on this!”

Watch below:

