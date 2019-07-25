Quantcast
Connect with us

CNN hosts scorch Mueller’s GOP questioners as nothing more than ‘Fox News talking-point puppets’

Published

57 mins ago

on

In a segment on CNN’s “New Day, hosts John Berman, Alisyn Camerota and John Avlon hammered Republicans who questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday as being nothing more than “Fox News talking points” puppets who had spent their time mouthing questions fed to them by Sean Hannity.

In a series of clips shared by Avlon, GOP lawmakers from Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) were busted for asking questions that had nothing to do with Russian collusion in the 2016 elections, instead spouting conspiracy theories that are regularly featured on Hannity’s show.

As host Camerota put it, “The Fox TV talking points were on full display at the Mueller hearings yesterday. How Republican lawmakers took their cues from Sean Hannity.”

With that Avlon showed side-by-side clips of Hannity and the lawmakers who let him put the words in their mouths.

Following the series of clips — which you can see below — Avlon warned, “Now, all of this is a sign of coming attractions — the investigate the investigator’s gambit the Republicans care about. It’s just the latest sign of how hyperpartisanship makes us unable to have basic facts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News legal analyst accuses ‘shameless’ Trump of unleashing ‘a torrent of hatred’ not seen in decades

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano this week published a scathing editorial in which he called out President Donald Trump for promoting hatred and division in the United States.

In the editorial, Napolitano recalls the divisions created by the Vietnam War, and he says that the hatred being stoked by Trump rivals the turbulent late 1960s. Napolitano argues that Trump's decision to tell four Democratic lawmakers to "go back" to their home countries despite being American citizens was a particularly divisive and racist comment.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans’ refusal to expand Medicaid had a cost: 15,000 deaths

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

The decision of 14 states not to expand Medicaid under Obamacare cost more than 15,000 lives, according to a new analysis by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The Affordable Care Act would have expanded Medicaid to everyone making up to 138 percent of the federal poverty threshold in every state, but a 2012 Supreme Court decision allowed individual states to opt out. As a result, 14 states have not expanded Medicaid even though the ACA offers extensive federal subsidies to states that participate. The authors of the new study, headed by University of Michigan economist Sarah Miller, found that the decision not to expand Medicaid “likely resulted in 15,600 additional deaths over this four year period that could have been avoided if the states had opted to expand coverage.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CNN hosts scorch Mueller’s GOP questioners as nothing more than ‘Fox News talking-point puppets’

Published

56 mins ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

In a segment on CNN's "New Day, hosts John Berman, Alisyn Camerota and fact-check expert John Avlon hammered Republicans who questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday as being nothing more than "Fox News talking points" puppets who had spent their time mouthing questions fed to them by Sean Hannity.

In a series of clips shared by Avlon, GOP lawmakers from Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) were busted for asking questions that had nothing to do with Russian collusion in the 2016 elections, instead spouting lunatic conspiracy theories that are regularly featured on Hannity's show.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]