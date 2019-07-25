CNN hosts scorch Mueller’s GOP questioners as nothing more than ‘Fox News talking-point puppets’

In a segment on CNN’s “New Day, hosts John Berman, Alisyn Camerota and John Avlon hammered Republicans who questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday as being nothing more than “Fox News talking points” puppets who had spent their time mouthing questions fed to them by Sean Hannity.

In a series of clips shared by Avlon, GOP lawmakers from Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) were busted for asking questions that had nothing to do with Russian collusion in the 2016 elections, instead spouting conspiracy theories that are regularly featured on Hannity’s show.

As host Camerota put it, “The Fox TV talking points were on full display at the Mueller hearings yesterday. How Republican lawmakers took their cues from Sean Hannity.”

With that Avlon showed side-by-side clips of Hannity and the lawmakers who let him put the words in their mouths.

Following the series of clips — which you can see below — Avlon warned, “Now, all of this is a sign of coming attractions — the investigate the investigator’s gambit the Republicans care about. It’s just the latest sign of how hyperpartisanship makes us unable to have basic facts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below: