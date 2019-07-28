CNN panel slaps Trump for whining about being called a racist after flurry of bigoted tweets: ‘This is what he does’

Every member of a CNN “Inside Politics” panel called out Donald Trump on Sunday morning for complaining that Democrats are “Playing the race card” by pointing out thet three week’s worth of weekend tweets from the president attacking Democrats are aimed at lawmakers of color — and it is no coincidence.

Host John King got straight to the point.

“Note the pattern in the president’s attacks,” King began before noting the latest assault on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) “Two weekends ago he told four Democratic women of color they should ‘go back help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.’ When he attacked civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), he said his district was horrible and falling apart not to mention crime infested.”

“Now the president is tweeting ‘how dare you’ suggest it has anything to do with race,” King elaborated. “But it is, again, part of the pattern. He tweets about a person of color, talks about crime, talks about infestation, talks about filth and then backtracks and said ‘I’m talking about his competence or whether he’s been good for his district or whether there’s been political corruption.’ But it begins with something that speaks for itself.”

CNN correspondent M.J. Lee concurred.

“I thought the tweets about Baltimore were pretty reminiscent of his comments about s-hole countries when he was frustrated about this idea of immigrants trying to come to the U.S. from countries in Africa, for example,” she explained. “Except that he is talking about, as pointed out, an American city and American people living in this American city, right? ”

“But he’s talking about them as though they are the other, as though they are not a part of us,” she continued. “This whole thing illustrates yet again that the president, in his heart, has this image of what real America is and what the better America is. It’s clear that for him that better America is white-skinned Americans.”

