CNN panel wants Alan Dershowitz examined in Epstein case: ‘You can’t run a sex trafficking ring by yourself’
A panel of CNN guests argued on Monday that Jeffrey Epstein’s powerful friends should be scrutinized after the billionaire was charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy.
Following the announcement of the indictment against Epstein, CNN’s Kate Bolduan noted that the “fallout” from the case had the potential to impact powerful people like Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, who was responsible for a “sweetheart plea deal” with Epstein on previous charges.
“Epstein ran in big circles,” she continued. “He was close to Trump, he was close to the Clintons and Royals as well. His legal team at the time that helped him ink this deal included some of the boldest names in the legal community. If I say Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the layman knows these people’s names.”
CNN’s Brian Stelter agreed that the powerful figures around Epstein required “some outside examination.”
“In a way, it’s non-partisan,” Stelter explained. “He was at Mar-a-Lago years ago. He was on a private jet with [Bill] Clinton years ago. That doesn’t necessarily mean anything criminal but it’s worth reflecting on how money and power and influence can shield someone and it seems for a very long time.”
Bolduan observed that Epstein could not have committed his crimes alone.
“You can’t run a sex trafficking ring by yourself,” she said. “They are looking for victims to come forward.”
Editor behind Epstein exposé drops mysterious assertion: He has ‘important information if he chooses to use it’
With multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein expected in court on Monday in New York to face charges of sex trafficking of minors, the editor behind the Miami Herald investigation that led to re-examining the previous Epstein “sweetheart deal” said the former associate of Donald Trump has information prosecutors will likely want.
Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, Herald editor Casey Frank noted that Epstein was able to avoid any real jail time when his case was plea-bargained out by former Florida U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta -- now Trump's Labor Secretary -- but that he will have his hands full with the new federal charges in New York.
What does Jeffrey Epstein have on all of these New York billionaires?
Biographer Vickey Ward authored a piece on the terrifying threats that Jeffrey Epstein made to one woman's children. While Ward detailed the story Saturday, she revealed Sunday that Epstein threatened her "unborn child" too.
In an interview with CNN, Ward described a phone call where Epstein referenced that she was pregnant in a threat.
"So I found him incredibly creepy. And threatening," Ward recalled. "I was pregnant at the time. And he didn’t like the fact that I began to uncover that a lot of the stories he had told, the rich and famous in New York about himself was simply not true."