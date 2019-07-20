CNN went to the heartland — and found voters who love AOC and The Squad: ‘The best thing ever’
CNN’s Van Jones traveled this week to speak with a panel of Pennsylvania voters about the 2020 presidential campaign.
Jones also asked the panel about the schism in the Democratic Party between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the members known as The Squad, who are Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).
“You have Democrats fighting each other in the primary. Democrats fighting each other in the House. What do you think about the AOC versus Pelosi dynamic?” Jones asked. “How do you read that? How do you read that?”
“I said ‘Go Girl!'” one voter replied.
“To who?” Jones asked.
“AOC. I say, absolutely, bring it,” she replied. “I agree with her that she should not have to adapt to a broken system. Shake it up. Make it right.”
“The Democrats could be bolder. They could be more courageous. They could be more unapologetic. This is the time where incremental change is not getting us where we need to be,” she added.
“Is she singing your song?” Jones asked another voter.
“She is singing the song and those four women are the best thing that ever happened to the Democratic Party — I don’t care what anybody says,” he replied.
There was one, however, who disagreed.
“That’s why I think Trump will win,” he said, citing socialism.
But yet another praised the political skills of The Squad.
“So I think one of the things that they really figured out is how to command media attention, how do talking points, how they rally the base and I think, you know, kind of channel into the real anger, honestly, out there,” she explained.
Watch:
Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe has the perfect answer for Trump’s claim America can’t be criticized
As President Donald Trump continued his racist targeting of four women of color in Congress, he attempted to excuse his racism by claiming it was justified as the lawmakers had criticized America.
“I can tell you this, you can’t talk that way about our country. Not when I am the president,” Trump threatened.
Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe was asked about her take on patriotism during an interview with CNN's Van Jones that aired Saturday evening.
"I think I’m super patriotic. I do consider myself extremely patriotic," Rapinoe said.
"I think, like, we love in America to talk about, you know, how good we are, and how like we want to save the world, and always intervening in places because they’re not doing it right. Meanwhile, at home, we’re not even doing that oftentimes for our own people," she explained.
CNN’s Republican anchor rips GOP for allowing Trump’s racism: ‘What a load of crap’
CNN anchor S.E. Cupp on Saturday blasted the Republican Party for enabling President Donald Trump's racism.
"Welcome to 'Unfiltered,' in what might be the ugliest week of his presidency so far, Donald Trump went from dipping a toe in the pool of white nationalism to bathing in it," Cupp declared.
First, there was the racist tweetstorm he told four women of color, elected representatives no less -- to go back to their own countries. Then his followers took his cues and responded, chanting “Send her back” about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) at a rally in North Carolina," she reported.