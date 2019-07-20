CNN went to the heartland — and found voters who love AOC and The Squad: ‘The best thing ever’

CNN’s Van Jones traveled this week to speak with a panel of Pennsylvania voters about the 2020 presidential campaign.

Jones also asked the panel about the schism in the Democratic Party between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the members known as The Squad, who are Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

“You have Democrats fighting each other in the primary. Democrats fighting each other in the House. What do you think about the AOC versus Pelosi dynamic?” Jones asked. “How do you read that? How do you read that?”

“I said ‘Go Girl!'” one voter replied.

“To who?” Jones asked.

“AOC. I say, absolutely, bring it,” she replied. “I agree with her that she should not have to adapt to a broken system. Shake it up. Make it right.”

“The Democrats could be bolder. They could be more courageous. They could be more unapologetic. This is the time where incremental change is not getting us where we need to be,” she added.

“Is she singing your song?” Jones asked another voter.

“She is singing the song and those four women are the best thing that ever happened to the Democratic Party — I don’t care what anybody says,” he replied.

There was one, however, who disagreed.

“That’s why I think Trump will win,” he said, citing socialism.

But yet another praised the political skills of The Squad.

“So I think one of the things that they really figured out is how to command media attention, how do talking points, how they rally the base and I think, you know, kind of channel into the real anger, honestly, out there,” she explained.

