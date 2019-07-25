CNN’s Don Lemon rips Trump for going on Fox News to tell more lies about Mueller
CNN’s Don Lemon blasted President Donald Trump for going on Fox News the day after former special counsel Robert Mueller testified to Congress and claiming that the entire investigation amounted to treason.
Trump was interviewed on the conservative network by his friend, Sean Hannity.
“If you will lie about anything, you will lie about everything,” Lemon said. “For this president, for this administration, the lying is the feature, it’s not a bug. It’s not a bug, it is the feature. But what he just said to Sean Hannity is absolutely stunning.”
The host played a clip from the Fox News interview.
“This was a fake witch hunt and it should never be allowed to happen to another president again. This was treason. This was high crimes (sic). This was everything — as bad a definition as you want to come up with. This should never be allowed to happen to our country again,” Trump argued.
“Did you hear that? The president falsely claiming the Mueller investigation was treason and high crimes. Even though six separate federal courts — six of them — upheld Mueller’s appointment and authority,” he continued.
Lemon did not just blast the president for lying, but those who defend him.
“And then there’s Sarah Sanders. Remember her? She left the administration last month, but she didn’t leave the lying behind. Look at your screen,” he said, putting up a tweet by the Republican operative.
Didn’t take long for Mueller to once again vindicate President @realDonaldTrump. No collusion. No obstruction. And now Mueller all but admits it was all along a total witch hunt https://t.co/gUDSHnDiC0
— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) July 24, 2019
“Falsely claiming today that Robert Mueller vindicated the president. Falsely claiming no collusion, no obstruction and falsely claiming that Mueller admitted his investigation was a witch hunt all along. All of that in one tweet. And none of it is true. Not one word. Not one word,” he said.
“Mind-boggling,” he added.
“The fact is — remember, facts first here — Mueller did not vindicate the president. Did you watch the hearing? Mueller did not vindicate the president. He found there was not enough evidence to charge the campaign with conspiracy. He did not clear the president of obstruction of justice. He certainly didn’t label his own investigation a witch hunt. In fact, he said the exact opposite,” Lemon noted.
Watch:
CNN
