CNN’s Jake Tapper reveals Rep. Ilhan Omar has been a citizen longer than Melania Trump has
In his opening commentary, CNN host Jake Tapper attacked President Donald Trump’s comments about four freshmen Congresswomen of color as racist.
“The president was seeming to be referencing Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), who were born in New York City, Detroit, and Cincinnati, respectively. As well as Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) who came to the U.S. as a child, a refugee from Somalia and has been a U.S. Citizen since a teenager, longer than the first lady.”
He then called out Trump appointee Ken Cuccinelli who went down in flames during a CNN interview Monday when he tried to lie on air about not having read Trump’s tweet. Cuccinelli was read the tweet during his appearance the day before. He ignored the fact-check, saying simply, “so what?”
“Another approach has been to say the president was only giving voice to frustrations with sentiments that the four congresswomen, especially Omar, have expressed the idea, I suppose, being that Congresswoman Omar has said things that people find offensive, even occasionally bigoted, therefore it is okay to be bigoted to her.”
Tapper then showed a clip of Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Mark Short, who said on camera Monday that Trump wasn’t being a bigot, it’s that Omar hasn’t said anything that is supportive of America. Omar tweeted this four months ago:
This country was founded on the ideas of justice, of liberty, of the pursuit of happiness. But these core beliefs are under threat. Each and every day. We are under threat by an administration that would rather cage children than pass comprehensive immigration reform.
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 13, 2019
No one person – no matter how corrupt, inept, or vicious – can threaten my unwavering love for America. I stand undeterred to continue fighting for equal opportunity in our pursuit of happiness for all Americans.
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 13, 2019
“So, anti—American sentiment, in this view, justifies racism,” Tapper summarized. “It, of course, does not in any decent or civilized world. But a world in which religious, and racial and nationalistic and hatred is in the open, well, it is certainly acceptable there. In fact, the president was asked today if it bothered him that white supremacists have found common cause in his ‘go back where you came from’ tweets.”
The president did not.
Watch Tapper’s full commentary below:
CNN
CNN reporter slams Trump with a devastating roundup of his most racist statements
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," as fallout continues from President Donald Trump's racist attacks on four progressive black and Hispanic women lawmakers, White House correspondent Jim Acosta showed viewers a supercut of some of the president's most racist behavior in recent years.
"President Trump is doubling down on his racist tweet aimed at four Democratic women of color in Congress," said Acosta. "The president is dumping more fuel on the firestorm he touched off by telling those members of Congress, if they aren't happy in this country, they can leave. President Trump is defending his racist attacks on Twitter, not concerned that his tweets aimed at four women of color in Congress may appeal to white nationalists."
CNN
CNN’s Jake Tapper reveals Rep. Ilhan Omar has been a citizen longer than Melania Trump has
In his opening commentary, CNN host Jake Tapper attacked President Donald Trump's comments about four freshmen Congresswomen of color as racist.
"The president was seeming to be referencing Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), who were born in New York City, Detroit, and Cincinnati, respectively. As well as Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) who came to the U.S. as a child, a refugee from Somalia and has been a U.S. Citizen since a teenager, longer than the first lady."
CNN
Republican slams Trump for eroding ‘the very basis of what America is all about’
On Monday, President Donald Trump doubled down on comments that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) should leave America if they're so unhappy with the status quo.
He posted a series of tweets making the same point over the weekend. In response, former Ohio Governor John Kasich tweeted his displeasure at the President's behavior.
What @realDonaldTrump said about Democrat women in Congress is deplorable and beneath the dignity of the office. We all, including Republicans, need to speak out against these kinds of comments that do nothing more than divide us and create deep animosity - maybe even hatred.