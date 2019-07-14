‘Melania was born where?’: Ana Navarro unleashes on Trump hypocrisy of ‘go back’ to where you’re from tweet

In an epic rant on CNN Sunday, Republican consultant Ana Navarro unleashed on President Donald Trump for his racist tweets about the new freshmen Democratic women of color in Congress.

First, Navarro shamed members of her own party for not having the backbone to stand up to the president.

“Republicans have neglected their responsibility when it comes to Donald Trump three years now and I don’t think that will change because of this horrible tweet but frankly Republicans should be speaking out against this, calling it what it is. Call a spade a spade. Call a racist a racist. The problem is that they’ve enabled this racist for far too long, they’ve justified this racist for far too long. They kissed his ring far too long.”

Navarro, whose family fled Cuba, confessed she gets similar attacks frequently from racists online telling her to go back to her country.

“Well, I’ve got news for Donald Trump and all his supporters who feel the same way,” This is our country! It is our country as much as it is Trump’s country. If we’re going to start sending people back, I don’t know.”

She then noted that there are Republican senators who weren’t born in the United States. They too have remained silent on the issue Sunday. Then she got to the heart of the matter: The first lady wasn’t born in the United States, while three of the four congresswomen Trump attacked were.

“Listen, Ted Cruz was born in Canada. Marco Rubio’s parents were born in Cuba,” Navarro said. “Melania Trump was born where, Slovenia? How about her parents who are here through family immigration? I’m sick of that guy’s hypocrisy, pitting people against each other. It is no coincidence, no coincidence that the congresspeople he is picking on are all women of color. Are all women of color.”

She went on to say she doesn’t care if Trump wants her in the country or not, because it’s her country and he doesn’t get to decide.

“If you go to the Vietnam memorial, you’ll see a bunch of Hispanic names, a bunch of names of people who came from other countries and were willing to do what Donald Trump was too much of a coward to do,” Navarro slammed. “Sacrifice and serve for this country and wear this country’s uniform, risking their lives for it. Donald Trump is a nightmare, national embarrassment and a national nightmare that’s going to pass some day.”

Watch her epic commentary below: