‘Melania was born where?’: Ana Navarro unleashes on Trump hypocrisy of ‘go back’ to where you’re from tweet
In an epic rant on CNN Sunday, Republican consultant Ana Navarro unleashed on President Donald Trump for his racist tweets about the new freshmen Democratic women of color in Congress.
First, Navarro shamed members of her own party for not having the backbone to stand up to the president.
“Republicans have neglected their responsibility when it comes to Donald Trump three years now and I don’t think that will change because of this horrible tweet but frankly Republicans should be speaking out against this, calling it what it is. Call a spade a spade. Call a racist a racist. The problem is that they’ve enabled this racist for far too long, they’ve justified this racist for far too long. They kissed his ring far too long.”
Navarro, whose family fled Cuba, confessed she gets similar attacks frequently from racists online telling her to go back to her country.
“Well, I’ve got news for Donald Trump and all his supporters who feel the same way,” This is our country! It is our country as much as it is Trump’s country. If we’re going to start sending people back, I don’t know.”
She then noted that there are Republican senators who weren’t born in the United States. They too have remained silent on the issue Sunday. Then she got to the heart of the matter: The first lady wasn’t born in the United States, while three of the four congresswomen Trump attacked were.
“Listen, Ted Cruz was born in Canada. Marco Rubio’s parents were born in Cuba,” Navarro said. “Melania Trump was born where, Slovenia? How about her parents who are here through family immigration? I’m sick of that guy’s hypocrisy, pitting people against each other. It is no coincidence, no coincidence that the congresspeople he is picking on are all women of color. Are all women of color.”
She went on to say she doesn’t care if Trump wants her in the country or not, because it’s her country and he doesn’t get to decide.
“If you go to the Vietnam memorial, you’ll see a bunch of Hispanic names, a bunch of names of people who came from other countries and were willing to do what Donald Trump was too much of a coward to do,” Navarro slammed. “Sacrifice and serve for this country and wear this country’s uniform, risking their lives for it. Donald Trump is a nightmare, national embarrassment and a national nightmare that’s going to pass some day.”
Watch her epic commentary below:
Democratic strategist says Trump couldn’t even pass a citizenship test for his own country
President Donald Trump's understanding of America is so shallow that a CNN analyst offered an on-air "bet" that we would fail the written test given that is required for immigrants to gain citizenship.
CNN's Fredricka Whitfield interviewed Democratic strategist Maria Cardona, who moved to American from Colombia when she was a two-year-old child and subsequently gained citizenship
"The blame is at the feet of this president, who has allowed this kind of talk because now he is using it himself, and he is allowing each and every racist and white supremacist in this country -- and people who feel misogynistic against women who can’t understand why women have these powers now and don’t think that they should -- he is giving them permission to come out of the woodwork and behave the way that we all learned we should not behave," Cardona explained.
Ex-GOP Rep. Mia Love blames child suicides on ‘both sides’ engaging in Trump’s racist tweets
Former Republican Rep. Mia Love followed others in her party blaming Democratic officials of color for President Donald Trump's racist comments.
During a CNN interview with Fredricka Whitfield, Love said that it was incumbent on the women of color to "take the high road."
"I think the American people, including me, we’re getting so tired of the back and forth," Love said of Trump's call for the women to go back where they came from. "I just want to say we have to remember what their jobs are."
She went on to tell the four women to do their jobs instead of focusing on Twitter battles. It's ironic given the number of times the president tweets on a day-to-day basis.
CNN pundit argues ‘both sides’ at fault for racist Trump tweet: ‘I don’t know that this moves anything’
Conservative journalist Salena Zito argued on Sunday that "both sides" are at fault for a racist tweet from President Donald Trump.
In a rant on Twitter on Sunday, the president suggested that four non-white congresswomen should "go back" to their country of origin -- even though three of them were born in the United States.
Zito asserted that "both" Republicans and Democrats were responsible for the conditions that led to the tweet.
"I wish I had just stayed in church instead of hearing [Trump's tweets]," Zito lamented. "Here's the unfortunate thing -- there's two unfortunate things -- that we are so polarized right now that even if you are a Trump supporter and you don't like what he says, you may not say anything at all, pushback at all or may not even see it as racist."