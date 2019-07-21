Quantcast
CNN’s Santorum gets his butt handed to him by fellow conservative over defense of Trump’s ‘disgusting’ racism

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN contributor Rick Santorum ran into some fierce resistance on Sunday morning when he attempted to defend the explicit racism in Donald Trump’s tweets at Democratic lawmakers — with the only other conservative on the panel blowing up on him.

Speaking with fill-in host Dana Bash, the former GOP Senator from Pennsylvania was right away on the defensive when asked about the president’s tweets and the resulting “send her back” chant at a rally in North Carolina.

“He says things to bring attention to these issues and I know it’s hair on fire time for everyone on the left,” Santorum offered in Trump’s defense, which brought a sharp comeback from fellow conservative CNN commentator S.E. Cupp.

“I’m not on the left, I’m a Republican and it’s hair on fire for me because it’s disgusting and un-American and this is not conservatism or patriotism,” Cupp shot back. “This is division and pure racism and marginalizing people who happen to have some criticisms of our country.”

“I don’t like those criticisms of the congressman, you know that,” she added. “But there is a difference between pointing out the criticisms and turning Americans against Americans to get elected.”

Watch below:

Right-wing bigots target North Carolina concert by African band that stood up to Islamists

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 21, 2019

By

Responding to hate, a Winston-Salem music venue rallies the community behind what just might be the greatest band in the world.

The comments in response to two sponsored posts on Facebook promoting an upcoming Winston-Salem concert by the Grammy-winning and internationally-acclaimed group Tinariwen came in a steady drip of loathing, vitriol and menace.

This article first appeared in the Triad City Beat.

One commenter from Smithfield wrote on July 13: “Gotta bring my AR, too….”

Trump busted for doubling down on his racist rants before Mueller speaks: ‘He’s scared’

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 21, 2019

By

Appearing on CNN's "New Day," a former adviser to Bill Clinton said that he expects ex-special counsel Robert Mueller to make a some blunt statements about President Donald Trump in his upcoming appearance before a Congressional committee that will cause voters to turn on the president.

According to Guy Smith, who advised former President Bill Clinton during his impeachment ordeal, Mueller's own words will carry tremendous weight with voters who have no idea what is in his report on the president.

"Well, what we're going to see is people who have never read the report, which is most everybody, and they have only heard President Trump and the attorney general say he's been exonerated. It does not," he told host Christi Paul. "So, what's going to happen is that they're going to be hearing Robert Mueller in his own words say that the president obstructed justice. The American people have not read this thing."

Trump ramps up new Twitter attack on four female Democratic lawmakers — raging they are ‘weak & insecure’

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 21, 2019

By

Faced with a continuing firestorm over last Sunday's racist Twitter attack on four Democratic lawmakers -- who all happen to be women of color -- President Donald Trump was again returned to Twitter to attack the women instead of letting the issue die.

Moments after he used Twitter to attack the Washington Post for reporting on the turmoil he created -- which has been unversally condemned by Democrats and conservatives alike -- the president thought it was a good time to add fuel to the fire.

