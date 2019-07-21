CNN’s Santorum gets his butt handed to him by fellow conservative over defense of Trump’s ‘disgusting’ racism

CNN contributor Rick Santorum ran into some fierce resistance on Sunday morning when he attempted to defend the explicit racism in Donald Trump’s tweets at Democratic lawmakers — with the only other conservative on the panel blowing up on him.

Speaking with fill-in host Dana Bash, the former GOP Senator from Pennsylvania was right away on the defensive when asked about the president’s tweets and the resulting “send her back” chant at a rally in North Carolina.

“He says things to bring attention to these issues and I know it’s hair on fire time for everyone on the left,” Santorum offered in Trump’s defense, which brought a sharp comeback from fellow conservative CNN commentator S.E. Cupp.

“I’m not on the left, I’m a Republican and it’s hair on fire for me because it’s disgusting and un-American and this is not conservatism or patriotism,” Cupp shot back. “This is division and pure racism and marginalizing people who happen to have some criticisms of our country.”

“I don’t like those criticisms of the congressman, you know that,” she added. “But there is a difference between pointing out the criticisms and turning Americans against Americans to get elected.”

