Comedian DL Hughley torches Trump supporters: ‘You could worship the devil and be a better human being’

Comedian D.L Hughley said devil worshipers have stronger moral values than President Donald Trump and his supporters.

One of the comedian’s listeners asked Hughley on social media whether he could be friends with a “staunch” Trump supporter, and he said “hell, no.”

“You could worship the devil and be a better human being than if you worshiped Donald Trump,” Hughley said. “Look up the tenets of the Church of Satan … and then go to a Trump rally, and you’ll feel safer around Beelzebub than this dude.”

Co-host Jasmine Sanders agreed, saying Trump supporters cannot consider themselves “good” people.

“I don’t think you can do that,” she said. “That’s like saying ‘I’m going to eat a burnt piece of toast but scrape the burnt off.’ It still tastes burnt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hughley said Trump’s “self-centered” supporters were enabling a “racist” and “anti-Semitic” president, even if their support was quiet.

“You can’t be a little Trump supporter,” he said. “It’s not because of his vocal supporters that he’s in power. It’s because of his benign ones.”