‘Completely wrong’: Ex-Florida prosecutor calls out Acosta for lying about his role in cutting Epstein deal

Published

1 min ago

on

One of the principal arguments President Donald Trump’s Labor Secretary Alex Acosta made at his Wednesday press conference in defense of his plea deal with billionaire and accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was that state investigators and prosecutors bore the ultimate responsibility for the direction of the case.

But Barry Krischer, a former Palm Beach prosecutor, quickly issued a statement putting the lie to that claim, saying that a much more comprehensive federal indictment was available but dropped after secret negotiations between Acosta and Epstein’s attorney:

Acosta’s role in Epstein getting off easy for alleged child sex trafficking is facing sharp new scrutiny as federal authorities open a new prosecution effort.

It doesn’t look like Michael Flynn is going to be able to avoid prison after all

Published

1 min ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

Michael Flynn’s efforts to try and stay out of prison seems to be in jeopardy, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, the new legal strategy Flynn is attempting "prompted them to reassess their two-year-old cooperation agreement," the report revealed.

Court papers were unsealed this week showing Flynn was dropped as a witness and he's already backed away from statements to authorities he made earlier in the investigation and to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Michael Moore was right about Trump in 2016 — and he now has a dire warning for Democrats about 2020

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

In 2016, progressive activist and filmmaker Michael Moore predicted that Donald Trump would defeat Hillary Clinton and pull off an upset in some Rust Belt states that ordinarily go Democratic — including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Sure enough, Trump won those states, achieving a victory in the Electoral College even though Clinton won the popular vote. And Moore is giving fellow liberals and progressives a stern warning for 2020: Trump’s base is every bit as excited now as it was in 2016.

Children’s charity pulls out of stripper tournament at Trump golf course

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

The non-profit group associated with the "stripper" golf tournament at a course owned by President Donald Trump has decided to pull out of the event at the last minute.

After a Washington Post report by David Fahrenthold, the nonprofit group Miami Allstars Foundation admitted that they're not going to join and that the event should probably be canceled.

