‘Completely wrong’: Ex-Florida prosecutor calls out Acosta for lying about his role in cutting Epstein deal

One of the principal arguments President Donald Trump’s Labor Secretary Alex Acosta made at his Wednesday press conference in defense of his plea deal with billionaire and accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was that state investigators and prosecutors bore the ultimate responsibility for the direction of the case.

But Barry Krischer, a former Palm Beach prosecutor, quickly issued a statement putting the lie to that claim, saying that a much more comprehensive federal indictment was available but dropped after secret negotiations between Acosta and Epstein’s attorney:

BREAKING / NBC News: Former Palm Beach State Attorney Barry Krischer says in a statement that Alex Acosta is “completely wrong.” He says a 53 page federal indictment “was abandoned after secret negotiations between Mr. Epstein’s lawyers and Mr. Acosta. ” (h/t @MikeDelMoro ) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) July 10, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Acosta’s role in Epstein getting off easy for alleged child sex trafficking is facing sharp new scrutiny as federal authorities open a new prosecution effort.