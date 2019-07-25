Corporate leaders say Trump is racist — but are too scared to call him out: CNN’s Brownstein
CNN political analyst Ron Brownstein on Thursday warned that the United States is failing to contain President Donald Trump even as he makes grander and more disturbing assertions of his own executive power.
While critiquing former special counsel Robert Mueller’s performance before Congress on Wednesday, Brownstein said that Mueller’s problem is that he’s determined to play by rules that Trump has spent the last three years gleefully stomping on.
He then emphasized that Mueller is not the only person in America who is not meeting the task of checking the president.
“It is kind of symptomatic,” he said. “Our institutions are having trouble adapting to a president who is this far outside the norm.”
As an example, Brownstein then discussed a recent discussion he’d had with business leaders who all admitted that Trump telling four Democratic lawmakers to “go back” to their home countries was obviously racist.
“I did a story this week talking with corporate leaders and other institutions, educational institutions, nonprofits, who all said that telling someone to ‘go back’ to where they came from in their own institution would unquestionably lead to discipline or firing,” he said. “And yet, almost none of them are willing to say so publicly.”
In conclusion, Brownstein said, “Our leaders are failing.”
CNN
Trump’s problems are far from over as Dems move closer to grilling his White House counsel on obstruction: John Dean
Democrats have emerged from former special counsel Robert Mueller's Wednesday testimony with cause to pursue even more hearings with people at the heart of President Donald Trump's Russia scandal.
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "New Day," John Dean said one of the next person to be compelled to testify will likely be former White House Counsel Don McGahn, who was central to one of the episodes of potential obstruction of justice, and who has so far refused the House's directive to speak with key committees.
"John Dean, we’re almost out of time, but final word," said anchor Alisyn Camerota. "You think the next thing we see is the court compelling Don McGahn to testify?"
Breaking Banner
CNN hosts scorch Mueller’s GOP questioners as nothing more than ‘Fox News talking-point puppets’
In a segment on CNN's "New Day, hosts John Berman, Alisyn Camerota and John Avlon hammered Republicans who questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday as being nothing more than "Fox News talking points" puppets who had spent their time mouthing questions fed to them by Sean Hannity.
In a series of clips shared by Avlon, GOP lawmakers from Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) were busted for asking questions that had nothing to do with Russian collusion in the 2016 elections, instead spouting conspiracy theories that are regularly featured on Hannity's show.
CNN
CNN’s Chris Cuomo destroys conservative ex-prosecutor for implying Trump is right to attack the press for covering Russia
On Wednesday, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo clashed with Robert Ray, the former independent counsel who took over from Ken Starr, over President Donald Trump's reaction to the Russia investigation — a conversation which grew heated when Ray suggested that Trump's attacks on the press were justified.
"Chris, it's human," said Ray.
"Everything is fake unless he likes it," said Cuomo sarcastically.
"Go back to George W. Bush," said Ray. "You don't think he suffered under the reality of the fact that the Democrats were essentially saying that it was a stolen election by the Supreme Court of the United States?"