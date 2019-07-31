Counterintelligence expert demands to know ‘whose interest’ Mitch McConnell is working for — America or Russia
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has drawn scrutiny for his inaction on Russian hacking and protecting U.S. elections. It was MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, who named McConnell Moscow Mitch, prompting the hashtag to trend on Twitter for three days. McConnell has tried to fight back, saying that he believes in election security and has already allocated funds for it.
Still, the so-called “Grim Reaper of legislation” is refusing to allow an election security bill come to the floor. The appearance is that McConnell is covering for Trump and carrying the water for Russia. A new report out Wednesday revealed that McConnell’s top former staffers are lobbying for an aluminum company in the U.S. that is funded by a Russian company owned by oligarch Oleg Deripaska. The new plant would be located in McConnell’s state, Kentucky. Lobbying disclosures revealed McConnell was on their list of people they lobbied.
Counterintelligence expert Malcolm Nance noted that McConnell’s behaviors “were in support — almost direct support — of the strategic objectives outlined in the Mueller report about Russia’s attack on the United States and damage to its electoral process.”
In an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber,” Nance explained that there is no example in our history of an official standing for a foreign power to intervene in our elections.
“And now we find out that in August of 2016, Mitch McConnell was the one that Harry Reid was talking about when he said that there was opposition to naming names as to who was actively attacking the United States,” Nance recalled. “Three years on, almost to the month, we need to understand whose interest does he work for. Does he work for the people of the United States? Prove it. Defend this nation with your oath of office by giving us the election security we have. Otherwise, that nom de guerre is going to stick with it.”
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) encouraged McConnell to “get out of the way” of the election security attempts. If McConnell doesn’t like the bill he can vote against it, but he’s refusing to allow even a vote.
Watch the comments below:
2020 Election
Tim Ryan says Medicare for All will lose Democrats ’48 states’ — but he’s co-sponsoring almost the same bill
On Tuesday night's Democratic debate, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) got into a testy exchange with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) about the viability of "Medicare for All," the plan to cover all Americans' medical expenses on a single-payer insurance system administered as a public program, often envisioned to be free at the point of use. He warned that Democrats will 'lose 48 states' if they adopt this proposal as their centerpiece.
Listening to Ryan, you would never guess that — as The Daily Beast points out — he is in fact the co-sponsor of a Medicare for All bill in Congress.
Breaking Banner
Trump-appointed Fed chair just completely undercut the GOP’s claims about the economy
While announcing the first interest rate cut since the 2008 financial crisis — which President Donald Trump has been furiously calling for — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell systematically undercut the Republican Party's claims about its policies' effects on the economy.
The most central justification for the cut, as CNBC's John Harwood noted, is actually antithetical to the claims the GOP made in support of its 2017 tax cut. The benefits of that legislation largely went to corporations and wealthy people, and it was supposed to drive up business investment in the United States.
2020 Election
WATCH LIVE: 2020 Democrats debate on CNN’s second night
On Wednesday night, the remaining 10 Democratic candidates will gather in Detroit for the second round of July's Democratic debate.
The second night's participants will include former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Michael Bennet (D-CO), Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and businessman Andrew Yang.
One of the most heavily anticipated aspects of the evening will be the interplay between Biden and Harris, who clashed sharply over civil rights issues in the first debate.