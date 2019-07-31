Counterintelligence expert demands to know ‘whose interest’ Mitch McConnell is working for — America or Russia

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has drawn scrutiny for his inaction on Russian hacking and protecting U.S. elections. It was MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, who named McConnell Moscow Mitch, prompting the hashtag to trend on Twitter for three days. McConnell has tried to fight back, saying that he believes in election security and has already allocated funds for it.

Still, the so-called “Grim Reaper of legislation” is refusing to allow an election security bill come to the floor. The appearance is that McConnell is covering for Trump and carrying the water for Russia. A new report out Wednesday revealed that McConnell’s top former staffers are lobbying for an aluminum company in the U.S. that is funded by a Russian company owned by oligarch Oleg Deripaska. The new plant would be located in McConnell’s state, Kentucky. Lobbying disclosures revealed McConnell was on their list of people they lobbied.

Counterintelligence expert Malcolm Nance noted that McConnell’s behaviors “were in support — almost direct support — of the strategic objectives outlined in the Mueller report about Russia’s attack on the United States and damage to its electoral process.”

In an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber,” Nance explained that there is no example in our history of an official standing for a foreign power to intervene in our elections.

“And now we find out that in August of 2016, Mitch McConnell was the one that Harry Reid was talking about when he said that there was opposition to naming names as to who was actively attacking the United States,” Nance recalled. “Three years on, almost to the month, we need to understand whose interest does he work for. Does he work for the people of the United States? Prove it. Defend this nation with your oath of office by giving us the election security we have. Otherwise, that nom de guerre is going to stick with it.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) encouraged McConnell to “get out of the way” of the election security attempts. If McConnell doesn’t like the bill he can vote against it, but he’s refusing to allow even a vote.

