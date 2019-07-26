‘Putin’s other puppet’: Internet blows up #MoscowMitch McConnell after he blocks bills securing election

Reports that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked two bills aimed at helping to secure America’s election process from Russian interference infuriated Twitter commenters with his action — or inaction — coming right after ex-special counsel Robert Mueller testified that the Kremlin will seek to interfere just as they did in 2016.

The Senate majority leader blocked two election security bills twice this week and commenters were quick to note that the Republican leader also prevented the Obama administration from warning Americans about Russian meddling in 2016.

With the 2020 election right around the corner, McConnell’s decision to look the other way had one Twitter user calling him “Putin’s other puppet” — a reference to a nickname aimed at Donald Trump who was helped in his 2016 presidential run by Vladimir Putin.

You can see some choice comments below:

So before I call it a day I have to tweet #MoscowMitch . This MF has blocked 8 measures so far from being voted on that would help stop foreign interference in our elections….. — Vanessa (@HauteyByNature) July 26, 2019

Thanks to #MoscowMitch for making our elections less safe… pic.twitter.com/GAi7tnaLQE — Fred Crow Jr. (@Teamster160) July 26, 2019

If you kill two election security bills you should be arrested for treason before the day is out. #MoscowMitch — Elayne Boosler (@ElayneBoosler) July 26, 2019

Why isn't every Republican demanding #MoscowMitch to protect our Democracy? Because Trump & #MoscowMitch entertain Russian oligarchs, Dictators & oppressive Regimes who kill their citizens that speak out. We need to end #CitizensUnited & abolish Corporate PAC's money sources. — Scott Huffman for Congress (@HuffmanForNC) July 26, 2019

Who exactly is he working for then because it's not Kentucky and its definitely not America. #MoscowMitch pic.twitter.com/0aLmTJW3kv — TIM📺TV (@TIMTV413) July 26, 2019

This man @senatemajldr has just sold our country laws to the Russians for an aluminum plant in his state to be built using money from a disgraced oligarch. Then blocked two election bills protecting us from tampering in the future. Mitch a traitor & truly un-American #MoscowMitch pic.twitter.com/lOzPcCanR8 — Kilmer (@24Kilmer) July 26, 2019

#MoscowMitch – follow the Russian money & you find out why he is blocking bills to secure our election. Mitch is a traitor. https://t.co/ucpTgW9yrb — Joseph Bernard, Ph.D (@explorelife) July 25, 2019

Putin’s other puppet: #MoscowMitch prevented Americans being warned of Russian hacking in 2016. Since then, he’s lifted sanctions on Manafort client Deripaska and received an immediate payoff for Kentucky. In 2020 he is all-in on Russian interference. https://t.co/h8BYdojKXe — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) July 26, 2019

This graphic might help clarify why #MoscowMitch sides with #Russia and against America. pic.twitter.com/3tx3NGka0F — cassandracarolina (@cassandra17lina) July 26, 2019

