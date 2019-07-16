Quantcast
Democrat moves to impeach Trump immediately following House condemning president’s racism

Published

1 hour ago

on

Immediately following the House of Representatives voting to condemn racist remarks by President Donald Trump, a Democrat introduced a privileged motion to impeach the president.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) gave an impassioned speech to begin impeachment proceedings for Trump committing high crimes and misdemeanors.

“Therefore, Donald John Trump, by causing such harm to the society of the United States, is unfit to be president and warrants impeachment, trial and removal from office,” he said.

Watch:

