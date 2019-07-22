Democrat who lived under a dictatorship explains why she believes it is time to impeach Trump
One of the Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee who will be interviewing special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday explained to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell why she believes it is time to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL) immigrated to the United States from Ecuador as a child. When Mucarsel-Powell was sworn-in to office following the 2018 midterm elections, she became the first Ecuadorian-American and first South American immigrant member of Congress.
“Most Americans don’t have time to read a 448-page report,” Mucarsel-Powell said. “We found substantial evidence that shows us that the president obstructed justice. “And I think it is critical for the American public to understand that and that’s why this hearing will be very important on Wednesday.”
“Do you support impeachment proceedings?” O’Donnell asked.
“I came out to support impeachment inquiry a few weeks ago,” Mucarsel-Powell replied.
“Now, I was born in Ecuador, I’m an immigrant. I took an oath when I became a citizen — I took the same oath on January 3rd when I was elected to represent my community — and it’s to defend and protect the Constitution against all foreign and domestic enemies,” she continued.
“I understand what it is to live under a dictatorship in Latin America,” Mucarsel-Powell said.
“I understand and recognize the elements of someone that has grabbed on to power that has corruption in his government and I am extremely worried that people don’t understand what could happen if we allow this president to get away with corruption, obstructive acts and all the high crimes and misdemeanors that we have in the Mueller report,” she explained.
Watch:
