Devastating NYT report shows how Trump has ‘accomplished little’ for blue-collar Americans he claims to represent

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump in coal helmet thumbs up

President Donald Trump won the presidency with his appeals to blue-collar white workers in the Midwest with promises that included rebuilding America’s manufacturing industry, invest money in the country’s crumbling infrastructure, and using Medicare’s negotiating power to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

However, a devastating New York Times report shows that the president has “accomplished little” for these Americans and is instead relying on fueling culture wars to win the 2020 election.

“Since he became president, Mr. Trump has largely operated as a conventional Republican, signing taxes that benefit high-end earners and companies, rolling back regulations on corporations and appointing administration officials and judges with deep roots in the conservative movement,” the Times report notes. “His approach has delighted much of the political right.”

The report then goes on to outline the problems Trump has had in implementing some of his more populist proposals, including his total lack of engagement from the legislative process, the hardcore conservative views of the House Freedom Caucus, and the way that Fox News regularly attacks populist policy ideas.

“Mr. Trump is surrounded by conservatives in the White House, such as his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, a former Tea Party congressman who has no appetite for raising the gas tax to pay for an infrastructure bill or to make businesses swallow a minimum-wage increase,” the report writes. “In fact, the prospect of a major public works bill has become a running joke among West Wing aides.”

Trump ally Newt Gingrich, however, tells the Times that Trump’s actual accomplishments for working people aren’t as important as the scorched-Earth campaign that he will eventually run against the Democratic nominee.

“I think he doesn’t mind if it happens, but it’s not his primary focus,” Gingrich said of fulfilling his promises to blue-collar workers. “His primary focus is to so thoroughly define Democrats as the party of the radical left. I think that matters much more to him than any particular bill.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
White supremacists accounted for majority of terror-related arrests in last year: FBI director

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Tuesday that his agency has so far made roughly 100 terrorism-related arrests so far this fiscal year -- and the majority of them are related in some way to the white supremacist movement.

As Washington Post reporter Matt Zapotosky reports, Wray made his remarks about white supremacist terrorists while being questioned by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) during an appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Despite the fact that white supremacists accounted for a majority of terror-related arrests in the first three quarters of this fiscal year, however, Wray also said that the FBI still considers jihadi-inspired terrorism to be the greater overall threat.

Continue Reading

Florida cop runs down wheelie-popping black teen on bicycle — then officers shock him with a Taser

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

Florida police chased down a black teenager, struck his bicycle and then violently arrested him after he fled in terror.

Jaydon Stubbs and four friends were riding July 17 on their way to Hollywood Beach when an officer spotted the teens in an area where there had been a string of recent burglaries, reported WPLG-TV.

The officer saw the boys popping wheelies and ignoring traffic laws, so she tried to stop them for questioning -- but they split up and rode away from her.

Continue Reading
 

Here’s how Boris Johnson is already shaping up to be Britain’s Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson, former British Foreign Secretary and leader of the Conservative Party, secured the votes in Parliament to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

It is an outcome that was long considered likely — and it creates parallels with the 2016 election of President Donald Trump in the United States, as there are a great many similarities between the politics and styles of these two men, notes NPR.

First, and most obviously, both men are brusque right-wing populists who have made controlling immigration their core issue on the political stage — in Trump's case it is building the wall, while in Johnson's case it is implementing Brexit.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

