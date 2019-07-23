Quantcast
Connect with us

Did Neil Armstrong wrongfully die? The hospital paid $6 million to keep details of his death secret: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The family of astronaut Neil Armstrong blamed a Cincinnati hospital for the hist 2012 death, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

“His two sons contended that incompetent post-surgical treatment at Mercy Health – Fairfield Hospital had cost Mr. Armstrong his life, and even one expert retained by the hospital would find serious problems with his care,” The Times reported.

“The hospital defended its handling of the case, but paid the family $6 million to settle the matter privately and avoid devastating publicity, documents show. The hospital insisted on keeping the complaints and the settlement secret,” the newspaper reported.

The bombshell report comes amidst public praise for the astronaut, who was the first person to walk on the moon a half-century ago.

“Armstrong had undergone bypass surgery in early August 2012, and his wife told The Associated Press afterward that he was ‘amazingly resilient’ and was walking in the corridor. But when nurses removed the wires for a temporary pacemaker, he began to bleed into the membrane surrounding the heart, leading to a cascade of problems that resulted in his death on Aug. 25,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

A Baptist preacher is trying to take over a neo-Nazi group — but not for the reason you might think

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

The New York Times reports that a Baptist preacher from Los Angeles, James Hart Stern, took control of the National Socialist Movement (NSM) earlier this year. The NSM is one of the oldest still-operating neo-Nazi groups in the United States, with links to the American Nazi Party, and at one time had over 60 chapters throughout the country which advocated violence against Jews and African-Americans.

There's just one wrinkle. Stern is a black civil rights activist — and he engineered a hostile takeover of NSM in order to destroy it from within. The Times reports that Stern is in a battle with fellow NSM official Burt Colucci, a longtime member and true believer, for control of the group's website.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Degenerate’ and ‘morally bankrupt’: Politician blasted on his own Twitter account as press secretary quits

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

The press secretary for a British politician used the MP's own Twitter account to rip his formal boss in an epic public resignation.

"Comms Team signing off... forever," began the thread, posted on the account of Independent MP Jared O'Mara of Sheffield Hallam.

"Jared, you are the most disgustingly morally bankrupt person I have ever had the displeasure of working with. You do not care about your constituents. You do not care about anyone but yourself," the thread continued.

"I cannot and will not defend you and your vile, inexcusable contempt for the people who voted you in. You selfish, degenerate prick," the MP's own account said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ilhan Omar’s Republican challenger ‘100 percent’ backs conspiracy theory that Democrats are a sex trafficking ring

Published

57 mins ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has become a top target for Republican hate, spurred on by President Donald Trump's demand that she and other Democratic women of color "go back" to other countries. But Danielle Stella, a Republican planning to challenge Omar for Congress in 2020, has taken it to a whole new level.

On Tuesday, Right Wing Watch reported that Stella has been active in the "QAnon" community on Twitter, responding to their posts and using the QAnon-affiliated hashtag #WWG1WGA ("When We Go One, We Go All"). When asked, a spokesperson for Stella said that she "stands 100 percent behind the principles of patriotism, unity/inclusiveness ... and love for country that Qanon promotes."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image