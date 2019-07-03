Don Jr and president’s campaign chief fume over blockbuster report on Trump family turmoil

President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign officially denied a blockbuster report in Vanity Fair that Donald Trump, Jr. and Jared Kushner are locked in a battle for control of the organization.

The report was titled, “DON JR. AND JARED REALLY DISLIKE EACH OTHER”: IN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN, IT’S SON VERSUS SON-IN-LAW.

“Don Jr. and Jared really dislike each other,” a source close to the White House said.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale says it’s all one happy “family.”

“This is more fake than fake news,” Parscale argued, using Trump’s term for any story that makes him look bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not even a sliver of space exists between us,” he added.

Parscale, however, may not actually be in charge.

“Brad Parscale is the nominal campaign manager—but Jared and Don Jr., who both have good relationships with Parscale, are jockeying to be the ultimate decision makers,” Vanity Fair reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, Jr. went even further, using profanity to attack highly-respected Vanity Fair reporter Gabriel Sherman.

“If there’s a single serious reporter covering the WH that believes a single word that Gabe Sherman ‘reports’ please step forward,” the president’s eldest son said.

“More fake news bullsh*t trying to sow discord because they’re scared of the machine we’ve created to get Donald Trump re-elected in 2020!” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sherman had a question for Trump, Jr.

“What specific facts are you disputing in the piece,” the reporter asked.

As of publication, Trump, Jr. had not responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is more FAKE than #FakeNews. This is gossip junk! In my nearly decade with them I haven't seen one argument. @DonaldJTrumpJr, @EricTrump, @IvankaTrump, @LaraLeaTrump, @jaredkushner and I are all one team. Not even a sliver of space exists between us. #AirTight #Family pic.twitter.com/jRR6CLFqCj — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 3, 2019