Quantcast
Connect with us

Don Trump Jr and Jared Kushner hate each other — and are fighting for control of 2020 re-election campaign: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s son and son-in-law are jockeying for control of his re-election campaign, according to a new report.

Five sources close to the White House say Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner are locked in an escalating cold war that has spilled out of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and over into the 2020 campaign, reported Vanity Fair.

“Don Jr. and Jared really dislike each other,” said one Republican close to the White House.

That source said Trump Jr. suspected his brother-in-law of leaking his infamous Trump Tower meeting with a Russian attorney promising dirt on Hillary Clinton, and Kushner has told foreign dignitaries to stay away from the president’s son.

“Don was telling people Jared leaked it to hurt him,” that GOP source said. “No one could figure out how it leaked. It was a closely guarded secret. Jared has told foreign people not to work through Don Jr. — and Jared has said it’s on orders from the president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Parscale, who has a close relationship with both Trump Jr. and Kushner, runs the re-election campaign, but the president’s son and son-in-law each want to be the campaign’s ultimate decision maker.

“Jared wants to take control of the campaign,” said a person close to Trump Jr. “It’s about power.”

Trump Jr.’s allies worried that his now-deleted tweet last week questioning Sen. Kamala Harris’ race would give Kushner an excuse to sideline him.

ADVERTISEMENT

RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel denied that Kushner had told her to cut contact with Tommy Hicks Jr., a friend of the president’s son who serves as co-chairman of the RNC.

“None of this is true,” McDaniel said. “The president’s family, the campaign and RNC couldn’t be working any better together. This is a total team effort to re-elect the president and Tommy is an integral part of it.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How Trump exploited poverty-stricken Americans’ patriotism for personal gain

Published

1 min ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

By many important measures the United States is not a democracy. It is an oligarchy.

The evidence is not hidden. Ninety percent of the wealth in the United States is held by 1 percent of households. Intergenerational class mobility has been stagnant for several decades. The racial wealth gap continues to persist. It is so extreme that economists and other experts predict that African-Americans as a group will have zero wealth by 2053. "Tax reform" has continued to divert money upward to the very rich and away from all other Americans. Political scientists Martin Gilens and Benjamin Page have shown that America's elected officials are almost wholly unresponsive to the political demands of the average American.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas GOP rep. advises Trump to ‘ignore’ the Supreme Court and ‘print the Census’ with citizenship question

Published

43 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has advised President Donald Trump to "ignore" the U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to allow a citizenship question to be included in the next U.S. Census.

Roy made the remarks during a Twitter conversation about the decision to uphold a lower court's ruling that the citizenship question could not be included while a lawsuit against the move is being litigated.

"Very surprised that [email protected]? surrendered without a battle on this issue," radio host Hugh Hewitt wrote.

“If the case is truly over, it would be one of the biggest legal defeats of the Trump presidency.” Very surprised that ?@realDonaldTrump? surrendered without a battle on this issue. https://t.co/p4bLCRcO9E

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This is bizarre’: Onlookers stunned as Trump flagrantly contradicts his own administration on census forms

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump contradicted two of his cabinet agencies to deny "fake" reports that his administration had agreed to print census forms without a citizenship question.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week that the Trump administration had not offered a compelling legal argument to include the question, and the president at first claimed the White House lawyer would seek to delay the census process.

But the Department of Justice and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said this week the administration would go ahead and print forms without the question to meet the constitutionally mandated deadline.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image