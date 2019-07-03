Don Trump Jr and Jared Kushner hate each other — and are fighting for control of 2020 re-election campaign: report

President Donald Trump’s son and son-in-law are jockeying for control of his re-election campaign, according to a new report.

Five sources close to the White House say Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner are locked in an escalating cold war that has spilled out of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and over into the 2020 campaign, reported Vanity Fair.

“Don Jr. and Jared really dislike each other,” said one Republican close to the White House.

That source said Trump Jr. suspected his brother-in-law of leaking his infamous Trump Tower meeting with a Russian attorney promising dirt on Hillary Clinton, and Kushner has told foreign dignitaries to stay away from the president’s son.

“Don was telling people Jared leaked it to hurt him,” that GOP source said. “No one could figure out how it leaked. It was a closely guarded secret. Jared has told foreign people not to work through Don Jr. — and Jared has said it’s on orders from the president.”

Brad Parscale, who has a close relationship with both Trump Jr. and Kushner, runs the re-election campaign, but the president’s son and son-in-law each want to be the campaign’s ultimate decision maker.

“Jared wants to take control of the campaign,” said a person close to Trump Jr. “It’s about power.”

Trump Jr.’s allies worried that his now-deleted tweet last week questioning Sen. Kamala Harris’ race would give Kushner an excuse to sideline him.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel denied that Kushner had told her to cut contact with Tommy Hicks Jr., a friend of the president’s son who serves as co-chairman of the RNC.

“None of this is true,” McDaniel said. “The president’s family, the campaign and RNC couldn’t be working any better together. This is a total team effort to re-elect the president and Tommy is an integral part of it.”