Donald Trump says he’s not a ‘uniter’ because the media isn’t fair
President Donald Trump had a unique excuse for why he’s not a more unifying president for all of the United States. It’s due to the media.
In a Tuesday CSPAN interview, Trump told the Congressional TV network that the country wasn’t unified because the media is unfair.
“If I got fair coverage I wouldn’t even have to tweet. It’s my only form of defense,” he told CSPAN.
He also revealed that he’ll be glued to his TV for the Democratic debate on CNN, which means he’ll likely be tweeting along with the show.
“I’ll be watching the debates tonight…I would like to know who I’m going to be running against,” Trump said.
CSPAN will run the interview with the president in its entirety on the network at 9:55 p.m. EST.
.@SteveScully: "They read the tweets – Do you think that you're a uniter as president?"
President Trump: "If I got fair coverage I wouldn't even have to tweet. It's my only form of defense." pic.twitter.com/3WE790wLYt
— CSPAN (@cspan) July 30, 2019
‘This isn’t funny’: Warren tells Dems to ‘stop using Republican talking points’ on Medicare for All
At the second round of debates among the Democrats seeking the White House in 2020, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) scolded conservative Democrats for using Republican talking points against Medicare for All.
"Look, let’s be clear about this. We are the Democrats. We are not about trying to take away health care from anyone. That’s what the Republicans are trying to do," Warren said to applause.
"And we should stop using Republican talking points in order to talk with each other about how to best provide that health care," she urged.
Now I want to have a chance to tell the story about my friend Eddie Barken, he is 35 years old. He has a wife Rachel and a cute little boy named Carl. He also has ALS and it’s killing him, and he has health insurance, good health insurance and it's not nearly enough," she said, before moderator Jake Tapper interrupted her.
Internet freaks out about mysterious blotch on Pete Buttigieg’s forehead
As the first round of the second series of Democratic debates began, the opening statements of each candidate were relatively unremarkable. However, there was one thing that social media quickly became obsessed with: a strange dark blotch on South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg's forehead:
Is that a speck of salsa mixed with ranch on Pete Buttigieg’s forehead? #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/yihP0msRVx
— Katie Hanzlik (@katie_hanz) July 31, 2019
Bill O’Reilly can’t tell the difference between Ohio congressman and New York Mayor
Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly had a tough time during the Democratic debate on CNN Tuesday night.
As the candidates made opening statements, O'Reilly took a jab at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who wasn't standing on the stage.
"No hand on heart for De Blasio during Star Spangled Banner in true communist tradition," O'Reilly said.
https://twitter.com/MattBinder/status/1156358069217091584
Presumably, O'Reilly meant Tim Ryan, who is also very tall, but ten years de Blasio's junior. The two are both polling relatively low, but de Blasio is generally despised by voters in New York City right now. Ryan has been in Congress since 2003.