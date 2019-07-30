Quantcast
Connect with us

Donald Trump says he’s not a ‘uniter’ because the media isn’t fair

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump had a unique excuse for why he’s not a more unifying president for all of the United States. It’s due to the media.

In a Tuesday CSPAN interview, Trump told the Congressional TV network that the country wasn’t unified because the media is unfair.

“If I got fair coverage I wouldn’t even have to tweet. It’s my only form of defense,” he told CSPAN.

He also revealed that he’ll be glued to his TV for the Democratic debate on CNN, which means he’ll likely be tweeting along with the show.

“I’ll be watching the debates tonight…I would like to know who I’m going to be running against,” Trump said.

ADVERTISEMENT

CSPAN will run the interview with the president in its entirety on the network at 9:55 p.m. EST.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘This isn’t funny’: Warren tells Dems to ‘stop using Republican talking points’ on Medicare for All

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

At the second round of debates among the Democrats seeking the White House in 2020, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) scolded conservative Democrats for using Republican talking points against Medicare for All.

"Look, let’s be clear about this. We are the Democrats. We are not about trying to take away health care from anyone. That’s what the Republicans are trying to do," Warren said to applause.

"And we should stop using Republican talking points in order to talk with each other about how to best provide that health care," she urged.

Now I want to have a chance to tell the story about my friend Eddie Barken, he is 35 years old. He has a wife Rachel and a cute little boy named Carl. He also has ALS and it’s killing him, and he has health insurance, good health insurance and it's not nearly enough," she said, before moderator Jake Tapper interrupted her.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet freaks out about mysterious blotch on Pete Buttigieg’s forehead

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

As the first round of the second series of Democratic debates began, the opening statements of each candidate were relatively unremarkable. However, there was one thing that social media quickly became obsessed with: a strange dark blotch on South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg's forehead:

Is that a speck of salsa mixed with ranch on Pete Buttigieg’s forehead? #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/yihP0msRVx

— Katie Hanzlik (@katie_hanz) July 31, 2019

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bill O’Reilly can’t tell the difference between Ohio congressman and New York Mayor

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly had a tough time during the Democratic debate on CNN Tuesday night.

As the candidates made opening statements, O'Reilly took a jab at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who wasn't standing on the stage.

"No hand on heart for De Blasio during Star Spangled Banner in true communist tradition," O'Reilly said.

https://twitter.com/MattBinder/status/1156358069217091584

Presumably, O'Reilly meant Tim Ryan, who is also very tall, but ten years de Blasio's junior. The two are both polling relatively low, but de Blasio is generally despised by voters in New York City right now. Ryan has been in Congress since 2003.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image