Donald Trump says he’s not a ‘uniter’ because the media isn’t fair

President Donald Trump had a unique excuse for why he’s not a more unifying president for all of the United States. It’s due to the media.

In a Tuesday CSPAN interview, Trump told the Congressional TV network that the country wasn’t unified because the media is unfair.

“If I got fair coverage I wouldn’t even have to tweet. It’s my only form of defense,” he told CSPAN.

He also revealed that he’ll be glued to his TV for the Democratic debate on CNN, which means he’ll likely be tweeting along with the show.

“I’ll be watching the debates tonight…I would like to know who I’m going to be running against,” Trump said.

CSPAN will run the interview with the president in its entirety on the network at 9:55 p.m. EST.

