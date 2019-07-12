Donald Trump thought Alex Acosta real victim in the Jeffrey Epstein child sex trafficking scandal: Conservative columnist
President Donald Trump was slammed on Thursday for his pattern of thinking that men busted for crimes against women are the real victims.
MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi played a shocking first-person account of rape by Epstein, followed by Trump’s defense of disgraced Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who resigned in shame on Friday.
For analysis, Velshi interviewed Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin.
“This is typical for Trump, he never expresses any sympathy, any empathy, any horror on behalf of the victims,” Rubin explained.
“He says that Alex Acosta was a victim, he says that Alex Acosta was doing a great job. That’s almost verbatim what he used for Rob Porter, the former White House staff secretary that there was very convincing pictorial evidence and was a spousal abuser,” she explained.
“This is how Trump operates, he thinks that in any of these cases, the man who was accused was the victim,” Rubin said.
Watch:
Trump’s ‘Gestapo tactics’ of rounding people up in the middle of the night are ‘not law enforcement’: Ex-CIA official
President Donald Trump was slammed on Friday evening for using "Gestapo tactics" to round up people for political purposes, a former top CIA official explained on MSNBC's "The 11th Hour" with Brian Williams.
The host interviewed Jeremy Bash, who served as chief of staff for both the CIA and Pentagon about the administration's stated plan to begin large-scale raids against immigrants.
B"y preannouncing it, the president not only endangered ICE officials, but tried to instill fear and scare to families to think they will be separated from their children or parents or loved," Bash noted.
Breaking Banner
Louisiana prepares to be pummeled by Tropical Storm Barry as it barrels towards the gulf coast
Millions of residents in Louisiana on Friday braced for impact from Tropical Storm Barry, which is threatening the southern US state and its largest city New Orleans with potentially disastrous rainfall and flooding.
Authorities ramped up evacuations, airlines cancelled flights and flood gates slammed shut as the National Hurricane Center forecast the strengthening storm would reach hurricane status Saturday and roar ashore along the state's central coast.
The large storm system currently in the Gulf of Mexico brings heavy rains and potential storm surge and flooding that pose a threat reminiscent of 2005's deadly Hurricane Katrina.
Donald Trump thought Alex Acosta real victim in the Jeffrey Epstein child sex trafficking scandal: Conservative columnist
President Donald Trump was slammed on Thursday for his pattern of thinking that men busted for crimes against women are the real victims.
MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi played a shocking first-person account of rape by Epstein, followed by Trump's defense of disgraced Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who resigned in shame on Friday.
For analysis, Velshi interviewed Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin.
"This is typical for Trump, he never expresses any sympathy, any empathy, any horror on behalf of the victims," Rubin explained.
"He says that Alex Acosta was a victim, he says that Alex Acosta was doing a great job. That’s almost verbatim what he used for Rob Porter, the former White House staff secretary that there was very convincing pictorial evidence and was a spousal abuser," she explained.