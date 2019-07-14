Quantcast
Trump calls Democrats the real racists after he tweets attack on four non-white congresswomen

9 mins ago

After unleashing a racist tirade on Twitter Sunday morning about freshmen women of color in Congress, cable news has spent the day calling the tweet out for being a white supremacist trope.

But for Trump, he thinks Democrats are the real racists.

This isn’t the first time the president has employed the “I know you are but what am I” defense. The best example is of his accusations of “fake news,” when he and his network, Fox News, are the ones responsible for peddling false information that fails fact-check after fact-check.


