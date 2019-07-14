Trump calls Democrats the real racists after he tweets attack on four non-white congresswomen

After unleashing a racist tirade on Twitter Sunday morning about freshmen women of color in Congress, cable news has spent the day calling the tweet out for being a white supremacist trope.

But for Trump, he thinks Democrats are the real racists.

ADVERTISEMENT

….and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged. If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behavior, then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t the first time the president has employed the “I know you are but what am I” defense. The best example is of his accusations of “fake news,” when he and his network, Fox News, are the ones responsible for peddling false information that fails fact-check after fact-check.