Donald Trump’s three-day golfing binge has commenced

Published

31 mins ago

on

Air Force One landed in New Jersey on Friday, delivering President Donald Trump for an extended weekend at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminister.

“President Donald Trump began a three-day golf weekend Friday, making his 16th visit to his New Jersey golf club since entering office and pushing his total travel and security costs for his hobby to $108.1 million,” the Huffington Post reported Friday.

“Heading into Friday, Trump had spent 60 days at his course in Northern Virginia, 59 days at Bedminster and 57 days at his resort in West Palm Beach. He has also visited his courses in Los Angeles; Doral, Florida; Jupiter, Florida; Scotland and Ireland ― all on the taxpayer dime,” the report noted.

This was the 187th day of his presidency spent at a golf course Trump owns.

“That is two and a half times the number of days Obama had visited golf courses at the same point in his first term. And because Trump insists on playing at his own courses in Florida and New Jersey so much, his golf-associated costs to taxpayers are more than triple Obama’s figure through the same time period. Obama played the vast majority of his rounds at military bases within a short drive of the White House,” the report explained.

Trump frequently criticized his predecessor for golfing.


