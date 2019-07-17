Draft-dodging Trump tells Americans ‘If people don’t want to fight for our country they can leave’
President Donald Trump spoke to the press outside the White House Wednesday on his way to North Carolina telling those complaining about him to “leave.”
“If people want to leave our country, they can,” Trump said. “If they don’t want to love our country, if they don’t want to fight for our country, they can [leave]. I’ll never change on that, no.”
It’s an ironic statement from Trump because his father was able to get a doctor to diagnose him with bone spurs that prevented him from being able to go to war in Vietnam. Former Nebraska Senator Bob Kerrey accused Trump of lying and dodging the draft with a fake diagnosis.
“He said, ‘I wasn’t eligible to go to Vietnam because I had bone spurs.’ You don’t grow out of bone spurs. I call on the president, get your feet x-rayed. Let’s see those x-rays. I want to see,” Kerrey said in an interview in March.
Trump went on to say that the four Congresswomen of color who he told to go back to their countries, are advocating views that the country doesn’t agree with.
“I think that they’ve said horrible things that the press doesn’t cover,” he claimed.
Watch the clip below:
‘I’ve had it!’ MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch goes on epic rant telling white people ‘if you vote for Trump — you own it’
In an epic rant on MSNBC Wednesday, political commentator Donny Deutsch went off telling white people that they need to wake up and prove they're not racists.
"Enough is enough!" he began, looking directly into the camera. "I want to talk to the white people out there, okay. I want to talk to wealthy white people because I’ve had it. I’ve had discussions, when I talk to friends, people I know, [who say] 'It’s good for the economy. It’s good for the economy.' No, it's time."
He explained that if someone is working-class and they believe Trump will get them a job, they at least have an excuse.