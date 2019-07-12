Quantcast
Alex Acosta resigns in shadow of Epstein furor

Published

14 mins ago

on

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta has resigned as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal swirls around President Donald Trump and his administration.

The president said Acosta had decided to step down from the Cabinet over his role in reaching a controversial non-prosecution agreement with Epstein in 2008.

“I do not think it is right or fair” to have me as the focus, Acosta said. “I thought the right thing was to step aside.”

Acosta was a U.S. Attorney in South Florida at the time, and Trump has longstanding ties to Epstein, a wealthy financier who counts many powerful and well-connected individuals among his friends.

Trump allies furious at president for ‘wasting their time’ and then caving on Census immigration question: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

According to a report at Axios, conservative proponents of Donald Trump's citizenship question on the Census are privately furious after they spent weeks helping the president promote it -- only to watch the president wave the white flag and surrender to the courts.

During an announcement on Thursday, the president conceded that the proposed question about citizenship status would not be included on the 2020 Census after its legality was questioned by the Supreme Court.

Mike Pence killed judicial nomination of former solicitor to cover up his ‘controversial’ tenure as Indiana’s governor: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

The former solicitor general who defended the Indiana governor's policies in court lost his shot at becoming a federal judge after Vice President Mike Pence intervened -- to shield his controversial tenure from scrutiny.

The vice president scuttled the nomination process for Tom Fisher, who had defended Pence's policies when he was Indiana governor, because he didn't want that period of his political life dragged through his former solicitor's confirmation hearings, reported Politico.

