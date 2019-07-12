Alex Acosta resigns in shadow of Epstein furor

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta has resigned as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal swirls around President Donald Trump and his administration.

The president said Acosta had decided to step down from the Cabinet over his role in reaching a controversial non-prosecution agreement with Epstein in 2008.

“I do not think it is right or fair” to have me as the focus, Acosta said. “I thought the right thing was to step aside.”

Acosta was a U.S. Attorney in South Florida at the time, and Trump has longstanding ties to Epstein, a wealthy financier who counts many powerful and well-connected individuals among his friends.