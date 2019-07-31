Quantcast
Connect with us

Epstein and Trump partied together — until a real estate deal soured their relationship

Published

2 hours ago

on

With financier Jeffrey Epstein facing sex trafficking charges, his high society friends appear to have finally turned their backs on him. That includes President Donald Trump, who claimed he never cared for Epstein. That claim was belied when video emerged of the two men socializing at a 1992 party in Florida.

As the Washington Post reports, the two men frequently crossed paths.

“Friends and associates said the two wealthy New York-to-Palm Beach commuters had socialized for years, drawn together by a mix of money, women and power,” the Post writes.

“They knew each other a long time,” said Sam Nunberg, a former Trump aide. “Bottom line, Donald would hang out with Epstein because he was rich.”

The two men did end up clashing over real estate, and Trump later banned Epstein from his properties for being “a real creep.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the better part of two decades starting in the late 1980s, Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump swam in the same social pool. They were neighbors in Florida. They jetted from LaGuardia to Palm Beach together. They partied at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and dined at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion,” the Post reports.

“And then, in 2004, they were suddenly rivals, each angling to snag a choice Palm Beach property, an oceanfront manse called Maison de l’Amitie — the House of Friendship — that was being sold out of bankruptcy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Feds grant company $4 million to house 72 migrants kids despite revoked license and ‘imminent danger’ finding

Published

33 mins ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

The federal government has awarded nearly $4 million to house migrant children in a facility that had its license revoked by the state of North Carolina.

A report published by WRAL on Wednesday found that 72 migrant children are expected to be held in a Robeson County facility operated by New Horizon Group Home LLC.

The facility previously was shut down by the state 45 days after opening for posing “an imminent danger to the health, safety and welfare” of the boys who were housed there.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Epstein and Trump partied together — until a real estate deal soured their relationship

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

With financier Jeffrey Epstein facing sex trafficking charges, his high society friends appear to have finally turned their backs on him. That includes President Donald Trump, who claimed he never cared for Epstein. That claim was belied when video emerged of the two men socializing at a 1992 party in Florida.

As the Washington Post reports, the two men frequently crossed paths.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump administration is trying to kill beloved labor symbol ‘Scabby the Rat’ in free speech attack on unions

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

Through a labor board it controls, the Trump administration is trying to kill a beloved union symbol, Scabby the Rat. This latest attack on the First Amendment free speech rights of workers is part of its effort to convert our government’s Department of Labor into the Department of Bad Management.

Sharp-fanged, red-eyed, and scabrous bellied, the giant inflatable rat is in real danger of extermination by Trump, never a friend of labor.

Scabby is one of the most recognizable symbols of today’s enlivened labor movement. Filled with helium, Scabby is visible for blocks at labor protests. Unions fly Scabby in front of unsafe and anti-union company facilities to shame companies into improving conditions for workers and alert consumers to bad businesses.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image