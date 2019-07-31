Epstein and Trump partied together — until a real estate deal soured their relationship

With financier Jeffrey Epstein facing sex trafficking charges, his high society friends appear to have finally turned their backs on him. That includes President Donald Trump, who claimed he never cared for Epstein. That claim was belied when video emerged of the two men socializing at a 1992 party in Florida.

As the Washington Post reports, the two men frequently crossed paths.

“Friends and associates said the two wealthy New York-to-Palm Beach commuters had socialized for years, drawn together by a mix of money, women and power,” the Post writes.

“They knew each other a long time,” said Sam Nunberg, a former Trump aide. “Bottom line, Donald would hang out with Epstein because he was rich.”

The two men did end up clashing over real estate, and Trump later banned Epstein from his properties for being “a real creep.”

“For the better part of two decades starting in the late 1980s, Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump swam in the same social pool. They were neighbors in Florida. They jetted from LaGuardia to Palm Beach together. They partied at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and dined at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion,” the Post reports.

“And then, in 2004, they were suddenly rivals, each angling to snag a choice Palm Beach property, an oceanfront manse called Maison de l’Amitie — the House of Friendship — that was being sold out of bankruptcy.”