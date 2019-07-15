Epstein mansion raid uncovers a mysterious foreign passport that lists his residence as Saudi Arabia

According to a report at the Daily Beast, former Donald Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has grown increasingly uncooperative and hostile in his dealings with federal investigators and maybe putting a plea deal he agreed to in jeopardy.

The report states that Flynn's truculent attitude toward his prosecution over ramped up right after the Mueller report was released.

"Flynn cut a deal with the special counsel’s office in December 2017 on charges that he lied to the FBI about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador to the U.S," the Beast reports. "To date, he remains the most senior member of the Trump orbit to have flipped on his former boss. In a sentencing memo, prosecutors praised Flynn’s cooperation with the government as 'particularly valuable' both because of his seniority in the Trump campaign and because his early decision to cooperate likely influenced other witnesses in the case to do the same."