Epstein mansion raid uncovers a mysterious foreign passport that lists his residence as Saudi Arabia
Jeffrey Epstein had a phony passport locked in a safe that was found during a raid on his Manhattan home, according to prosecutors.
The 66-year-old financier appeared in court Monday for a bail hearing, where prosecutors told the judge about an expired passport issued by a foreign government in the 1980s with a photo that appeared to be Epstein but under another name.
SDNY says they learned today that Epstein had in a locked safe a foreign passport issued in the 1980s, expired, with a photo that appears to be Epstein and a name that is not his. It also gives his place of residence as Saudi Arabia.
— erica orden (@eorden) July 15, 2019
The passport lists Epstein’s residence as Saudi Arabia.
