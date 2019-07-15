Quantcast
Michael Flynn turned combative after Mueller report release — and now his plea deal may implode: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 15, 2019

By

According to a report at the Daily Beast, former Donald Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has grown increasingly uncooperative and hostile in his dealings with federal investigators and maybe putting a plea deal he agreed to in jeopardy.

The report states that Flynn's truculent attitude toward his prosecution over ramped up right after the Mueller report was released.

"Flynn cut a deal with the special counsel’s office in December 2017 on charges that he lied to the FBI about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador to the U.S," the Beast reports. "To date, he remains the most senior member of the Trump orbit to have flipped on his former boss. In a sentencing memo, prosecutors praised Flynn’s cooperation with the government as 'particularly valuable' both because of his seniority in the Trump campaign and because his early decision to cooperate likely influenced other witnesses in the case to do the same."

Epstein mansion raid uncovers a mysterious foreign passport that lists his residence as Saudi Arabia

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 15, 2019

By

Jeffrey Epstein had a phony passport locked in a safe that was found during a raid on his Manhattan home, according to prosecutors.

The 66-year-old financier appeared in court Monday for a bail hearing, where prosecutors told the judge about an expired passport issued by a foreign government in the 1980s with a photo that appeared to be Epstein but under another name.

SDNY says they learned today that Epstein had in a locked safe a foreign passport issued in the 1980s, expired, with a photo that appears to be Epstein and a name that is not his. It also gives his place of residence as Saudi Arabia.

White security guard pulls gun on black on-duty sheriff’s deputy because he was armed

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 15, 2019

By

WTVG reported that a white security officer at the IRS building in Toledo, Ohio, is facing a charge for aggravated menacing after he pulled his gun on Alan Gaston, a black San Lucas County sheriff's deputy.

The reason? Gaston was armed.

He was also, however, clearly in uniform with his badge visible, indicating him as an on-duty law enforcement officer. The guard drew his weapon after Gaston told him he couldn't leave his sidearm outside the premises.

"Basically preparing myself to be shot at that moment. Bracing for a shot in my back," said Gaston, who works as a defense instructor and who says he only came to the building to ask about a letter he received from the IRS.

