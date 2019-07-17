Eric Trump: My father has the support of ’95 percent of this country’
On Wednesday, Eric Trump confidently told the hosts of “Fox & Friends” that the American people are overwhelmingly on his father’s side — in fact, to the tune of 95 percent of them!
“My father is in there, and he’s fighting every single day,” said Eric. “And he has to fight against the media. He has to fight against these lunatics. And guys, I’m telling you, 95 percent of this country is behind him in this message. I mean, people love this nation.”
President Donald Trump has had one of the most consistently anemic approval ratings of any modern president, with his average hovering around the mid to low forties and occasionally the high thirties throughout his term, and his current aggregate rating on RealClearPolitics standing at 44.4 percent. He isn’t even at 95 percent with Republicans, who, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, give him a net 72 percent approval.
It is possible, in context, that Eric meant 95 percent of people approve of the way Trump handled his fight with four Democratic congresswomen of color. But this would also be wrong. The latest numbers show that 68 percent of Americans found his demand that they “go back” to where they came from offensive, and even among Republicans, just 57 percent said they were on his side.
No matter how you slice it, there is no way to make the numbers even come close to what Eric said.
Watch below:
ERIC TRUMP claims on Fox & Friends that “95 percent of this country” is behind his father’s message. (His approval rating is actually about half that.) pic.twitter.com/wm27V1MMLj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 17, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Dozens arrested as over 1,000 Jewish activists and allies shut down entrances to ICE headquarters demanding closure of Trump’s detention camps
"It's not just symbolic—we're actually shutting down ICE," said one organizer
Over a thousand progressive Jewish activists and allies on Tuesday shut down the entrances to ICE headquarters in Washington, D.C. to protest President Donald Trump's treatment of migrants and demand the closure of the administration's detention camps.
As The Daily Beast reported, ICE employees "were forced to walk around the protesters, looking for ways to enter the building, as people outside caught glimpses of workers inside checking the doors."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s racist tweets were premeditated — and a preview of what’s to come in 2020
President Donald Trump's racist tweets against a quarter of Democratic congresswomen are a coordinated strategy, according to his confidantes -- and there's more to come in the next year.
The president is knuckling down on a race-baiting strategy intended to drive older, white evangelical voters to the polls in 2020, and last weekend's tweets are a preview of those efforts, reported Axios.
Trump knows those voters won't abandon him, no matter what he does or says, but he wants to make them angrier and angrier at younger Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Breaking Banner
‘Trump ain’t playing 3D chess’: CNN polling analyst blows up myth that president’s racism is smart strategy
President Donald Trump's racist attacks against four Democratic congresswomen were officially condemned in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, which has led to some cable news media speculation that Democrats might be overreaching in telling the president to stop being racist.
However, CNN polling analyst Harry Enten points to new data showing that Trump's racist attacks on the four women are seen negatively by the independent voters whom he needs if he wants to win reelection in 2020.
"Trump ain't playing 3D chess on this," Enten wrote on Twitter. "He's playing Candy Land. Trump managed to turn a potential advantage (a very liberal Dem party) into tweets that a majority are against."