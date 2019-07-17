Eric Trump: My father has the support of ’95 percent of this country’

On Wednesday, Eric Trump confidently told the hosts of “Fox & Friends” that the American people are overwhelmingly on his father’s side — in fact, to the tune of 95 percent of them!

“My father is in there, and he’s fighting every single day,” said Eric. “And he has to fight against the media. He has to fight against these lunatics. And guys, I’m telling you, 95 percent of this country is behind him in this message. I mean, people love this nation.”

President Donald Trump has had one of the most consistently anemic approval ratings of any modern president, with his average hovering around the mid to low forties and occasionally the high thirties throughout his term, and his current aggregate rating on RealClearPolitics standing at 44.4 percent. He isn’t even at 95 percent with Republicans, who, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, give him a net 72 percent approval.

It is possible, in context, that Eric meant 95 percent of people approve of the way Trump handled his fight with four Democratic congresswomen of color. But this would also be wrong. The latest numbers show that 68 percent of Americans found his demand that they “go back” to where they came from offensive, and even among Republicans, just 57 percent said they were on his side.

No matter how you slice it, there is no way to make the numbers even come close to what Eric said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below: