‘Everything that’s wrong with Washington started with him’: Mitch McConnell gets powerful Democratic challenger

She’s a former Marine Lieutenant Colonel. She was a fighter pilot, and the first woman Marine to fly in an F/A-18 Hornet in front line combat. She served for 20 years, and flew 89 missions bombing terror groups like al Qaeda and the Taliban.

She has a Masters from Johns Hopkins. A BS in political science from the U.S. Naval Academy.

She’s 44. A Democrat. The mother of three and married to a life-long Republican.

And she’s running to unseat Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

She says: “Everything that’s wrong with Washington had to start somewhere—it started with him.”

Amy McGrath grew up in Kentucky and went to an all-girls Catholic school.

Unseating McConnell will be hard, but McConnell is not liked in Kentucky. His average approval rating is just 25%, and his unfavorable is 46.7%, according to Real Clear Politics.