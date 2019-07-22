Ex-Bush aide says Trump falls back on racism because he’s losing his mind: ‘Take him to Walter Reed for a full medical’
MSNBC contributor Elise Jordan said President Donald Trump was stuck peddling racism because he’s losing his mental faculties.
The former speechwriter and National Security Council staffer in George W. Bush’s administration said Trump’s attack on four Democratic congresswomen betrayed his inherent racism, and showed that he’s mentally diminished.
“I think you’re being a little bit too charitable regarding Donald Trump having an actual strategy in the first place,” Jordan told “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough. “I think that this is who he is — he’s racist.”
“You have seen it, you know, his entire career,” she continued, “whether it’s calling for five young black men who are innocent to be executed. you see it in his comments consistently throughout the course of his campaign wanting to ban an entire religion from entering the country, and just this week the horrible remarks that, you know, an elected official — elected by her fellow countrymen and women should be grateful to be in the country and should leave otherwise.”
Jordan said the president’s behavior was alarming.
“It’s just incredible to me that we still are not being just more forthright and, you know, saying this for what it is,” she said. “You know, you listen to how he’s speaking sometimes and the crazy things that come out of his mouth, and you wonder why someone isn’t just taking him to Walter Reed (National Military Medical Center) for a full medical because it doesn’t seem to be flowing that well, and I think it’s why he’s going back to his greatest original trick, being racist.”
Anger soars over vicious mob attack on Hong Kong protesters
Anger soared in Hong Kong on Monday over a vicious assault on pro-democracy protesters by suspected triad gangsters that left dozens wounded, a dramatic escalation of the political turmoil plaguing the Chinese city.
The financial hub's roiling unrest took a dark turn late Sunday when gangs of men -- most wearing white T-shirts and carrying bats, sticks and metal poles -- set upon anti-government demonstrators as they returned from another huge march earlier that day.AFP / John SAEKI Hong Kong conflict
Footage broadcast live on Facebook showed people screaming as the men beat multiple protesters and journalists in Yuen Long station and inside subway trains, leaving pools of blood on the floor.
‘That’s rich coming from the man who only loves one thing, himself’: Internet destroys Donald Trump after he attacks 4 Dems again
President Donald Trump woke up Sunday morning at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and decided it was a good day to continue his attacks on the four progressive Democratic lawmakers he began targeting one week ago.
Now in day eight of his racist, nativist war on the Congresswomen who are also women of color, Trump called them "weak & insecure," demanded an apology, and decided (contrary to all evidence) they are not "capable of loving our Country."
America has had it with Trump's hate-mongering, racism, and white supremacism, and many across the country are speaking out in very clear terms about this president and his Sunday morning attack.