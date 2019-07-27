Ex-federal prosecutor explains that if Don McGahn testifies — Trump is sunk
Former special counsel Robert Mueller wasn’t as entertaining as they had hoped, but for the 90 percent of Americans who never read the report, it was news that President Donald Trump was not exonerated. While Mueller but the cracks in the dam, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance warned that ex-White House counsel Don McGahn would outright break it.
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is in court after McGahn denied a subpoena after the president told him not to testify.
During a Saturday panel discussion, Vance divorced the political and legal pieces of the Capitol Hill battles.
“Legally this is a master move because the White House is forcing Democrats to go into court to fight for every little bit of evidence that they hope to acquire, the Democrats strengthen their hand in terms of what the law provides by being able to tell the judge, ‘Look, this is a proceeding that precedent to a quasi-judicial hearing which is a fancy way of saying ‘We’re investigating whether or not we should file articles of impeachment,’ which after all are very much like an indictment,”
She explained that prosecutors don’t walk into the office and decide to indict, they investigate first. That’s the position Congress is in now.
“The court now recognizes, or will likely recognize, it looks like black-letter law to me, that this gives them the ability to get information that the White House has tried to block,” she continued. “And Don McGahn is really; I think the prize here. There will undoubtedly be things in the grand jury material that no one has seen before that will be of value. It’s hard to assess that until one sees it, but Don McGahn is a known quantity.”
She said that if Democrats put him before Congress and they have transcripts Mueller left them, they will be able to hold him accountable if he admits he was asked to lie for the president, lie to the press and create fake documents.
Watch the full panel below:
Former Counterintelligence officer explains why Trump is too weak to protect Americans from Russia
In a Saturday MSNBC panel discussion, former counterintelligence officer Malcolm Nance outlined the problematic position Trump is in when it comes to protecting Americans from Russia's attacks.
This week, former special counsel Robert Mueller revealed definitively that Russia not only intruded in the 2016 election, but they're continuing to attack the United States.
Nance explained that the first thing that must happen to combat Russia's attacks on the U.S. is to acknowledge that there was an attack, to begin with. The president hasn't even made it to that point, yet.
But if the president does admit that the 2016 election was hacked, he believes it calls into question whether he truly won. He's far too weak to admit Russians hacked the election and that he still won. Somehow the two cannot exist simultaneously.
Donald Trump Jr. really wants to run for office — but Ivanka is the ‘apple of Trump’s eye’
President Donald Trump's eldest son may be his namesake, but when it comes to the presidency, it's his daughter he wants to follow in his footsteps.
In March, Donald Trump Jr. revealed that he is pondering a run for political office and is on the hunt for a state he can call his residence. The younger Trump lives in New York City, where he isn't likely to win even a dog catcher race. But if he goes the carpet-bagger route, he could find a conservative area that would accept him.
‘Like Mexico did?’: Trump roasted for claim ‘other countries’ will reimburse the US for his wall
President Donald Trump proclaimed on Twitter that other countries are going to pay for his border wall. It's unclear how, since he still hasn't managed to get Mexico to fund the border wall.
"Such a big victory of our Country! “Supreme Court approves Trump Administration plan to use Military Funds for the Wall.”@FoxNews We will be fully reimbursed for this expenditure, over time, by other countries." Trump tweeted.
Such a big victory of our Country! “Supreme Court approves Trump Administration plan to use Military Funds for the Wall.” @FoxNews We will be fully reimbursed for this expenditure, over time, by other countries.