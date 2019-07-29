Quantcast
Ex-GOP chair arrested on 3 more felony charges 'continues to disregard' court orders: prosecutors

Published

1 hour ago

on

After days of being sought by police, a former state Republican Party leader turned himself into authorities on Sunday evening.

“The former chairman of the Idaho Republican Party will remain held on a $100,000 bond after his latest felony arrest, a judge ruled Monday,” KTVB-TV reported Monday. “Jonathan Parker, 39, was arraigned Monday afternoon on charges of felony witness intimidation and misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order.”

“This defendant currently has five active cases,” prosecutor Delaney Peugh told Judge John Hawley.

Parker resigned as GOP chair in February, citing his commitment to his wife.

In May, Parker was allegedly being caught masturbating in the bushes outside his estranged wife’s apartment and was arrested for felony stalking.

He was then arrested in June for trespassing in a case involving a second woman.

“His newest felony charge, witness intimidation, involves a different woman in Meridian with whom Parker had ‘some type of relationship,’ according to the prosecutor,” KTVB-TV reported. “Prosecutors ultimately filed both the misdemeanor unlawful entry charge and the felony witness intimidation charge against Parker.”

He was also charged with violating a no-contact order with his ex-wife and was slapped with a second no-contact order involving the other woman.

“What we have here is somebody who just continues to disregard and disobey this court’s orders and the law,” Peugh, the prosecutor, said. “There seem to be no restrictions that can be placed on this individual that are stopping him from contacting both victims.”

Since leaving his post with the Idaho Republican Party, Parker had been working as a lobbyist. He’s being held in the Ada County Jail on $100,000 bond.


