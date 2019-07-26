Police are hunting for former state GOP chair — whose ‘whereabouts might be unknown’: report

Police have yet to capture a former state Republican Party chair who has had multiple legal scandals since stepping down earlier this year.

“Police have been looking for former Idaho GOP chair Jonathan Parker,” the Idaho Statesman reports. “In addition to three pending criminal cases, Parker has three new arrest warrants: violating a no-contact order; witness intimidation; and a bench warrant, according to court records and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.”

“The no-contact order warrant was issued July 16, the witness-intimidation warrant was issued July 22 and the bench warrant was issued July 25,” the newspaper noted.

Parker resigned in February, citing his commitment to his wife.

In May, he was arrested for felony stalking after allegedly being caught masturbating in his estranged wife’s bushes.

In June, he was arrested for trespassing and unlawful entry.

“On Wednesday, an Ada County judge revoked Parker’s bond in the felony stalking case for violating a no-contact order. Parker allegedly violated the order by sending a text message to his estranged wife,” the newspaper reporter. “The judge also issued a bench warrant calling for Parker’s arrest. It is unclear whether the bench warrant is only for the bail revocation or also because Parker’s whereabouts might be unknown.”

As of publication time, Parker had yet to be booked into the Ada County Jail.