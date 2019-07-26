Quantcast
Police are hunting for former state GOP chair — whose ‘whereabouts might be unknown’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Police have yet to capture a former state Republican Party chair who has had multiple legal scandals since stepping down earlier this year.

“Police have been looking for former Idaho GOP chair Jonathan Parker,” the Idaho Statesman reports. “In addition to three pending criminal cases, Parker has three new arrest warrants: violating a no-contact order; witness intimidation; and a bench warrant, according to court records and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.”

“The no-contact order warrant was issued July 16, the witness-intimidation warrant was issued July 22 and the bench warrant was issued July 25,” the newspaper noted.

Parker resigned in February, citing his commitment to his wife.

In May, he was arrested for felony stalking after allegedly being caught masturbating in his estranged wife’s bushes.

In June, he was arrested for trespassing and unlawful entry.

“On Wednesday, an Ada County judge revoked Parker’s bond in the felony stalking case for violating a no-contact order. Parker allegedly violated the order by sending a text message to his estranged wife,” the newspaper reporter. “The judge also issued a bench warrant calling for Parker’s arrest. It is unclear whether the bench warrant is only for the bail revocation or also because Parker’s whereabouts might be unknown.”

As of publication time, Parker had yet to be booked into the Ada County Jail.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
The myth of the ‘Trump economy’ is going down in flames

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

Even those who aren’t fans of President Donald Trump sometimes give him credit for the strength of the American economy. I’ve argued before that this is largely misguided because presidents’ impacts on the economy are hard to evaluate and are typically exaggerated.

But new data released Friday further undermined the claims of Trump’s economic prowess, deflating the myths around his administration’s supposedly growth-inducing tax cuts and deregulation.

The U.S. economy grew by only 2.1 percent in the second quarter of 2019, according to new data by U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Republican senator from Kentucky caught helping Russia — and it wasn’t Moscow Mitch this time

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been highly criticized for blocking the U.S. Senate from voting on election security bills.

One intelligence expert suggested McConnell's position occurred because of a "bribe" from Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who has promised to build an aluminum smelting plant in Kentucky.

The bluegrass state's other Republican senator, Rand Paul, is now also going to bat for Russia -- and the same promised plant in Kentucky may have played a role.

There are now 100 House Democrats now backing impeachment proceedings: CNN

Published

6 hours ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

The number of Democrats seeking to open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump continues to grow.

On Thursday, the House Democratic Caucus vice-chair, Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) became the first member of leadership to back opening an impeachment inquiry.

As the numbers continue to grow, CNN's official count now puts the number in the triple digits.

