Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-GOP House Intel head blows up Devin Nunes’ dream of replacing Dan Coats: ‘He’d never be confirmed’

Published

1 min ago

on

Sitting with a former Democratic counterpart who also headed up the House Intelligence Committee, ex-Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) said there was no way that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) would be approved by the GOP-controlled Senate to replace Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

Rogers piled on Nunes after his CNN panel mate, ex-Rep Jane Harman (D-CA) — who also once headed the House Intel committee — called out the California congressman over his behavior at the Robert Mueller hearing on Wednesday.

“I really worry by the way all the chatter about replacing Dan Coats as the Director of National Intelligence. That will destabilize the entire intelligence community,” Harman lamented.

Pressed by host John Berman on Nunes’s name being bandied about as the new head, Harmon recalled serving with him.

“He’s a wrecking ball,” Harman explained adding that the Intel committee had always acted in a bipartisan manner and that Nunes had “shattered” that during his tenure as the chairman.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mike, would he be an appropriate choice as DNI?” Berman asked.

‘I don’t think he could get confirmed by the Senate,” Rogers quickly replied. “I think it would cause huge disruption. I think there would be senior executive resignations.”

“I mean, his attitude toward the community is not one that would build on a leadership platform in the community,” Rogers continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Judge rules Trump must face lawsuit over alleged multilevel marketing scheme

Published

1 min ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

President Donald Trump and his associates have faced not only an abundance of criminal investigations, but civil probes and lawsuits as well. And on Wednesday, a judge in Manhattan ruled that an anti-Trump lawsuit alleging deceptive and unfair business practices can go forward.

On Wednesday, the major media were dominated by coverage of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s public testimony before Congress. But there was other Trump-related legal news as well, including U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield’s ruling that claims of unfair competition, fraud and deceptive trade practices can continue in a class-action lawsuit.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News legal analyst accuses ‘shameless’ Trump of unleashing ‘a torrent of hatred’ not seen in decades

Published

38 mins ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano this week published a scathing editorial in which he called out President Donald Trump for promoting hatred and division in the United States.

In the editorial, Napolitano recalls the divisions created by the Vietnam War, and he says that the hatred being stoked by Trump rivals the turbulent late 1960s. Napolitano argues that Trump's decision to tell four Democratic lawmakers to "go back" to their home countries despite being American citizens was a particularly divisive and racist comment.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republicans’ refusal to expand Medicaid had a cost: 15,000 deaths

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

The decision of 14 states not to expand Medicaid under Obamacare cost more than 15,000 lives, according to a new analysis by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The Affordable Care Act would have expanded Medicaid to everyone making up to 138 percent of the federal poverty threshold in every state, but a 2012 Supreme Court decision allowed individual states to opt out. As a result, 14 states have not expanded Medicaid even though the ACA offers extensive federal subsidies to states that participate. The authors of the new study, headed by University of Michigan economist Sarah Miller, found that the decision not to expand Medicaid “likely resulted in 15,600 additional deaths over this four year period that could have been avoided if the states had opted to expand coverage.”

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image