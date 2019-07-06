Quantcast
Ex-GOP lawmaker burns down the Republican Party after praising Amash for bailing on its untrustworthy leaders

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former GOP lawmaker Dave Jolly (FL) praised Rep. Justin Amash (MI) for abandoning the Republican Party and added that the now ex-Republican should be proud that Donald Trump criticized his decision.

Speaking with host David Gura, Jolly was asked about Amash’s announcement on the Fourth of July.

Turning to his guest, Gura read from Jolly’s own declaration at the time, quoting, “You can’t be never-Trump and be a Republican and that’s the clearest and unequivocal conclusion to which I regrettably arrive. The fight for the heart and soul of the Republican Party has been lost to darker angels and a darker leader.”

“Why have so few people left the party the way you and now Justin Amash have?” the MSNBC host asked.

“Justin and I come have very different ideological standpoints,” Jolly began. “He thinks the party is not rigid enough and he’s a libertarian, down the line constitutionalist and I represent the purple state-thinking that it is too rigid at times.”

“But on the fundamental issue on how the party has dealt with Trump, they have not just tolerated him, they have celebrated him,” he continued. “Now we face the rise of Donald Trump and it is fair to judge how the Republican Party has embraced him and celebrated him. The reason I left the party is I cannot point to a single leader in today’s Republican Party and think that one day I would associate with them or trust their leadership or decision making. I think the Republican Party has been lost for a generation.”

Adding “Congratulations to Justin for saying enough is enough,” Jolly said it was a badge of honor for the departing congressman to be on the receiving end of Trump’s ire.

Watch below:

