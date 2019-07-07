Ex-GOPer Amash doubles down on call for Trump impeachment and accuses Republican leaders of neutering lawmakers

In a sit-down interview with CNN host Jake Tapper, Rep. Justin Amash (MI) — who abandoned the Republican Party on the Fourth of July — doubled down on his call for Donald Trump to be impeached while at the same time attacking GOP leaders for effectively neutering the voices of GOP lawmakers.

In his first appearance since his July Fourth announcement, Amash told the “State of the Union” host that it was under former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) that he first saw the writing on the wall that everything in the GOP would be “top down” from that point.

That led to his complaints about Republicans falling in line behind Trump and a discussion on impeachment.

“So you’ve come out in support of beginning the proceedings of impeachment and there is no point of bringing formal articles of impeachment because Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) doesn’t support it,” Tapper began.”Is she making a mistake? Do you think the Democrats should be starting impeachment proceedings based on the Mueller report?”

“From a strategic position she’s making a mistake,” Amash replied. “If she believes as iIdo there is impeachable conduct, then she should say so and tell the American people we’re going to move forward with impeachment hearings and potentially articles of impeachment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe there is a strong case and if she does, she should move forward and make sure the American people understand,” he continued. “People at home don’t read the Mueller report. People don’t have time to read the 448 page report and they expect Congress to do the work for them. They want Speaker Pelosi to do the work and other members to do the work and if she doesn’t want to go forward then we have a big problem.”

Watch below: